Springville Star Rowan Jacobi Joins Exclusive Girls Basketball List
Rowan Jacobi has been a standout throughout her Iowa high school career in multiple sports.
But on the basketball court is where the Springville High School star really shines bright.
With 23 points in a win over MFL MarMac Tuesday night, Jacobi became just the 25th Iowa girls high school basketball player in history to reach 2,000 career points. Jacobi, a University of South Dakota commit, currently sits at 2,003 as the Orioles prepare to begin postseason play in Class 1A.
Jacobi has been named all-state in basketball and volleyball while also earning medals in track and field at the state championships during her run at Springville.
Along with being in the history books for scoring, she also has over 1,100 career rebounds, which places her in the Top 20 all-time. Jacobi is currently averaging over 26 points, nearly 14 rebounds and four steals per game.
Johnston’s Win Streak Reaches 71 In A Row
There has been no slowing down the Johnston girls this winter, as the two-time defending Class 5A state champions have stretched their win streak to 71 games in a row.
And the most recent might have been the most dominant win yet.
The Dragons bested a ranked Ankeny Centennial squad, 72-32, this past Tuesday night. They shot 61 percent from the field, were 9-for-12 from the 3-point line and made 13 of 15 free throws.
Jenica Lewis, a McDonald’s All-American and Notre Dame commit, had 26 points while Jaliyah Kinnetz added 14 points. Kelli Kalb chipped in 13 and five rebounds.
Johnston has three more regular season games left before the start of postseason play.
Kuemper Catholic Lights It Up At Casey’s Center
The Kuemper Catholic boys got an early look at the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday night, blistering Council Bluffs St. Albert, 93-64.
The venue is the home of the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament, a place the Knights hope to be at in March.
Kuemper Catholic scored over 20 points in all four quarters, as they finished with 11 made 3-pointers and shot over 59 percent from the field. Griffin Glynn had 21 points while Dylan Schon and Ryan Clair both scored 19.
Clair added 12 rebounds and five assists, Glynn had nine rebounds and five assists, and Schon recorded eight rebounds with four assists and two steals.
For St. Albert, Cooper Hamilton had 20 points.