Iowa High School Basketball Standouts Nominated For McDonald’s All-American Game
The nominees for the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game have been revealed, with a total of 14 boys and girls from the state of Iowa being named.
For the West boys, Arafan Diane, Mading Kuany, Navon Shabazz, Jordan Sigmon, Jaidyn Coon and Colin Rice were among those nominated.
On the girls side for consideration on the West squad are Jayla Williams, Emily Larsen, Grace Fincham, Jenica Lewis, Averie Lower, Nakia Ollivierre, Ellie Muller and Macy Comito.
Traditionally, the McDonald’s All-American Game takes place in late March or early April. An exact date and venue have yet to be announced for the 2026 contest.
Complete rosters for the game, which will be narrowed down from the list of nominees, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Several Iowa United Prep Players, Jaidyn Coon, Colin Rice Named
Diane, Kuany, Shabazz and Sigmon all play for Iowa United Prep, as Diane has committed to Houston and Shabazz to Murray State. Iowa United Prep is an academy located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Coon plays for Storm Lake and has committed to Creighton while Rice leads Waukee Northwest and is headed to Nebraska to play for Fred Hoiberg.
Jenica Lewis Among Those Nominated For Girls McDonald's All-American Game
Williams attends Ankeny and will head to Creighton, Larsen is at Cedar Rapids Prairie and has committed to Northern Iowa, Fincham plays for Iowa City West and has committed to Drake, Lewis leads Johnston and is a Notre Dame recruit and Lower plays for Clear Creek-Amana and is headed to Arizona State.
Ollivierre attends Waterloo West and has plans to enroll at Army West Point, Muller competes for Dowling Catholic and has signed with Missouri and Comito attends Carlisle and will play for Iowa State.
Lewis has led Johnston to back-to-back Class 5A state championships and was one of the most sought-after recruits in the Class of 2026 before committing to the Fighting Irish. The Dragons defeated Muller and Dowling Catholic in the finals last year.
Ollivierre ranks fourth in the entire state in points per game and recently surpassed 2,000 points for her career, becoming the school’s scoring leader in the process.