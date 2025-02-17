State wrestling tournament brackets, schedule
The annual Iowa high school boys state wrestling championships hit the mat beginning Wednesday morning from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The yearly event brings together the best of the best from the state, all competing for a spot on the podium Saturday night.
Action starts in the state’s biggest class, Class 3A, on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Class 1A hits the mats at 1:30 p.m. with 2A completing the day at 6 p.m.
The same order is set for Thursday’s quarterfinals and Friday’s semifinals leading into the consolations for all three classes on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Grand March and finals begin Saturday night at 5:15 p.m.
There are a number of returning state champions, with seven in 3A, four in 2A and seven more in 1A. Two of those are seeking third crowns in Johnston senior Jacob Helgeson and Fort Dodge junior Dreshaun Ross.
Southeast Polk’s Nico DeSalvo and Carter Pearson, Bettendorf’s Timothy Koester, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Bas Dias and Ross’ teammate, Koy Davidson, are also back as defending 3A state champions.
Union’s Brayden Bohnsack, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s Gage Spurgeon, Osage’s Blake Fox and Anamosa’s Austin Scranton are back in 2A while 1A includes Don Bosco’s Dawson Youngblut and Kyler Knaack, Wilton’s Liam Adlfinger, Alburnett’s Rowdy Neighbor, Logan-Magnolia’s Corbin Reisz and Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold.
Complete brackets can be found on Track Wrestling.
A few years back, the state moved to a seeding format for the brackets after using a blind-draw prior. Head-to-head, competition against common opponents, returning state champion, returning state medalist, district status, returning qualifier and winning percentage are all factored in.
The Iowa High School Sports Network will provide coverage of the semifinals and finals through livestreaming and television partners.