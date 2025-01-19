High School

Storm Lake standout Jaidyn Coon with 67 points in two wins this week

Jaidyn Coon with back-to-back 30-point games on back-to-back nights

Dana Becker

Storm Lake's Jaidyn Coon is one of the top junior basketball players in Iowa.
Jaidyn Coon put on a pair of impressive performances on back-to-back nights for Storm Lake boys basketball.

Coon, a junior, scored 33 points Friday night in an 83-60 win over Spencer on the road. He followed that up with a 34-point effort in a 78-49 thrashing of OABCIG Saturday.

Overall, the Tornadoes have now won three in a row since a four-point loss to Carroll, as they are 9-1 and currently ranked ninth heading into a showdown with Spirit Lake on Tuesday. 

Coon pushed his average up almost three points, as he is now posting 22.4 per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. 

The 6-foot-6 small forward is considered a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, ranking first in Iowa and 117th nationally. He has received offers from seven schools including Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Creighton and Drake.

