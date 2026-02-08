Iowa High School Wrestling State Dual Champions Crowned

🔥A high-energy finish caps a full day of #iahswr action at @xtreamarena for the 2026 IHSAA State Dual Team Tournament presented by @iowafarmbureau!



Congrats to all 24 #iahswr teams, and our three champs:

🏆 3A: Southeast Polk

🏆 2A: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

🏆 1A: Don Bosco… pic.twitter.com/Jinpn97n7e