Iowa High School Wrestling State Dual Champions Crowned
Two of the three defending Iowa high school wrestling state dual champions successfully defended titles on Saturday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Meanwhile, the new Class 2A champion was a stunner, as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to claim gold.
Southeast Polk successfully retained the 3A crown while Don Bosco did the same in 1A for the seventh consecutive year.
The Rams bested Indianola in the finals in convincing fashion, 57-11. Mathew Prine, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Franklyn Harris and Ty Brinkmeier all earned falls in the finals for Southeast Polk, as Amir Newman-Winfrey, Nash Hanson and Wil Oberbroeckling added bonus points.
Waukee Northwest placed third and Dowling Catholic was fourth, as Linn-Mar, Dallas Center-Grimes, Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley followed.
Teams will now turn their attention to districts on Saturday, February 14 to qualify for the individual state championships.
Don Bosco Continues To Rule Class 1A
It was much closer in 1A for the Dons, as they held off Jesup in a classic, 36-30. Ty Martin, Kaiden Belinsky, Hayden Schwab, Blake Irvine, Dawson Youngblut, Ty Christensen, Ethan Christoffer and Kyler Sallis claimed victories to lead Don Bosco.
For Jesup in the finals, Ayden Bergman, Cooper Hinz, Kaden Lange, Tyrone Parrow, Drew Munson and Andrew Devlin earned wins.
Hinton finished third, Lake Mills was fourth, Woodbury Central finished fifth, Riverside Oakland was sixth, Logan-Magnolia placed seventh and Nashua-Plainfield was eighth.
New Champion In 2A Crowned
In a back-and-forth final, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont did just enough to claim the title over Decorah, as Garrett Pumphrey, Simon Bettis, Slater Thomas, Gage Spurgeon, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Landen Davis, Zane Mullenix and Logan Gardner were winners.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont captured six consecutive weights at one point, winning three by fall. Decorah saw Edisen Fullhart, Grant Knutson, Kasen Tyler, William Fullhart and Thomas Sexton pick up victories.
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows was third followed by Independence, Alburnett, West Delaware, defending champion Algona and Glenwood.