Iowa High School Wrestling State Dual Champions Crowned

Southeast Polk, Don Bosco defend titles as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont stuns Decorah.

Dana Becker

Southeast Polk’s Justis Jesuroga wrestles against Johnston’s Wyatt O’Dell on Dec. 4, 2025, at Southeast Polk High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of the three defending Iowa high school wrestling state dual champions successfully defended titles on Saturday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Meanwhile, the new Class 2A champion was a stunner, as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to claim gold.

Southeast Polk successfully retained the 3A crown while Don Bosco did the same in 1A for the seventh consecutive year.

The Rams bested Indianola in the finals in convincing fashion, 57-11. Mathew Prine, Eddie Woody, Nico DeSalvo, Franklyn Harris and Ty Brinkmeier all earned falls in the finals for Southeast Polk, as Amir Newman-Winfrey, Nash Hanson and Wil Oberbroeckling added bonus points.

Waukee Northwest placed third and Dowling Catholic was fourth, as Linn-Mar, Dallas Center-Grimes, Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley followed.

Teams will now turn their attention to districts on Saturday, February 14 to qualify for the individual state championships.

Don Bosco Continues To Rule Class 1A

It was much closer in 1A for the Dons, as they held off Jesup in a classic, 36-30. Ty Martin, Kaiden Belinsky, Hayden Schwab, Blake Irvine, Dawson Youngblut, Ty Christensen, Ethan Christoffer and Kyler Sallis claimed victories to lead Don Bosco.

For Jesup in the finals, Ayden Bergman, Cooper Hinz, Kaden Lange, Tyrone Parrow, Drew Munson and Andrew Devlin earned wins. 

Hinton finished third, Lake Mills was fourth, Woodbury Central finished fifth, Riverside Oakland was sixth, Logan-Magnolia placed seventh and Nashua-Plainfield was eighth.

New Champion In 2A Crowned

In a back-and-forth final, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont did just enough to claim the title over Decorah, as Garrett Pumphrey, Simon Bettis, Slater Thomas, Gage Spurgeon, Kaden Kirkpatrick, Landen Davis, Zane Mullenix and Logan Gardner were winners.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont captured six consecutive weights at one point, winning three by fall. Decorah saw Edisen Fullhart, Grant Knutson, Kasen Tyler, William Fullhart and Thomas Sexton pick up victories.

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows was third followed by Independence, Alburnett, West Delaware, defending champion Algona and Glenwood.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

