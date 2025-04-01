High School

Three former Iowa preps earn NAIA All-America honors including one player of the year

Macy Sievers named NAIA Player of the Year while Ella Larsen, Janie Van Donge join her on All-American teams

Dana Becker

Macy Sievers, shown her driving up against current Iowa State star Audi Crooks, was named the NAIA Player of the Year.
Macy Sievers, shown her driving up against current Iowa State star Audi Crooks, was named the NAIA Player of the Year. / Brian Powers/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Three former Iowa high school basketball standouts were recently honored at the collegiate level. Macy Sievers and Janie Van Donge from national champion Dordt, along with Ella Larsen of Grand View, earned All-American status.

Sievers, a junior from Newell-Fonda, was also tabbed the NAIA Player of the Year. She averaged 15.6 points, almost eight assists and 7.6 rebounds, recording two triple-doubles during the national tournament - including 25 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and four steals as Dordt topped Indiana Wesleyan for its second consecutive title.

Larsen, a former Newell-Fonda teammate, joined Sievers on the first team. She averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Grand View, who lost to Indiana Wesleyan in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.

Van Donge, who played for Unity Christian, averaged a team-leading 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for Dordt this past season, making the second team. She shot 56 percent from the field and 85 percent at the free throw line, adding 64 assists and 58 steals as a senior.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa