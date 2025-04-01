Three former Iowa preps earn NAIA All-America honors including one player of the year
Three former Iowa high school basketball standouts were recently honored at the collegiate level. Macy Sievers and Janie Van Donge from national champion Dordt, along with Ella Larsen of Grand View, earned All-American status.
Sievers, a junior from Newell-Fonda, was also tabbed the NAIA Player of the Year. She averaged 15.6 points, almost eight assists and 7.6 rebounds, recording two triple-doubles during the national tournament - including 25 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds and four steals as Dordt topped Indiana Wesleyan for its second consecutive title.
Larsen, a former Newell-Fonda teammate, joined Sievers on the first team. She averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Grand View, who lost to Indiana Wesleyan in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
Van Donge, who played for Unity Christian, averaged a team-leading 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for Dordt this past season, making the second team. She shot 56 percent from the field and 85 percent at the free throw line, adding 64 assists and 58 steals as a senior.