Three of four FCS semifinal teams have players from Iowa

FCS Playoffs - Quarterfinal

No. 3 seed South Dakota State (12-2) 55, No. 6 seed UIW (11-3) 14



QB Mark Gronowski: 5 total TDs (3 passing, 2 rushing)

LB Adam Bock: game-high 11 tackles



The Jackrabbits next face North Dakota State or Mercer in a national semifinal on Dec. 21 (noon… pic.twitter.com/FwM77ou0PG