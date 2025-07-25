Three-Peat for Williamsburg Softball in 3A
Not many programs can claim to having completed a three-peat as state champions in softball in Iowa.
Add Williamsburg to that list now.
The Raiders posted a thrilling 3-2 victory over top-seed Dubuque Wahlert at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge on Friday afternoon, capping another memorable season.
Alley Gorsh drove in Makenna Hughes for the winning run, as Hughes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ava Hocker also had an RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup.
Williamsburg took an early 2-0 lead before the Golden Eagles rallied, plating two runs in the third. Kylie Sieverding had two hits with an RBI while Ruth Tauber also had two hits. Said Schultz added an RBI.
But Jersey Metz, a junior who was named captain of the all-tournament team, settled into a groove inside the circle for the Raiders. She allowed eight hits and one earned run, striking out three.
Williamsburg is the first team to three-peat since Davenport Assumption in 2017-19. Assumption lost to the Raiders in each of the past two state finals.