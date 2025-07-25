High School

Three-Peat for Williamsburg Softball in 3A

Raiders join exclusive company with third consecutive Iowa high school state softball title

Dana Becker

Williamsburg's coach Adam Berte holds the trophy as team celebrating after winning against Davenport Assumption in the 3A Iowa high school state softball tournament championship at Rogers Sports complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Not many programs can claim to having completed a three-peat as state champions in softball in Iowa.

Add Williamsburg to that list now.

The Raiders posted a thrilling 3-2 victory over top-seed Dubuque Wahlert at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge on Friday afternoon, capping another memorable season.

Alley Gorsh drove in Makenna Hughes for the winning run, as Hughes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ava Hocker also had an RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

Williamsburg took an early 2-0 lead before the Golden Eagles rallied, plating two runs in the third. Kylie Sieverding had two hits with an RBI while Ruth Tauber also had two hits. Said Schultz added an RBI.

But Jersey Metz, a junior who was named captain of the all-tournament team, settled into a groove inside the circle for the Raiders. She allowed eight hits and one earned run, striking out three. 

Williamsburg is the first team to three-peat since Davenport Assumption in 2017-19. Assumption lost to the Raiders in each of the past two state finals.

Published
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

