Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (12/21/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 15-20. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Trey Bryte, ADM boys basketball
Bryte recorded a triple-double in a win over Bondurant-Farrar, scoring 20 points with 14 assists and 12 rebounds. The 14 assists set a new school-record.
Maddie Loftsgard, North Fayette Valley girls basketball
Loftsgard had 17 points with 16 rebounds and five assists, helping North Fayette Valley top Kee, 58-44.
Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake boys basketball
Boyd tallied 34 points in a 20-point victory for the Tornadoes over Cherokee.
Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley girls basketball
Ranschau went for 39, tying the team total of Sheldon in an 88-39 win for Rock Valley.
Mary Franken, Sioux Center girls basketball
Franken posted 31 points with seven rebounds and three assists in a 57-49 victory over West Lyon.
Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina girls basketball
The sophomore flirted with a triple-double vs. West Branch, scoring 19 points with 12 assists and eight steals.
Kruise Hammond, Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball
Hammond racked up 37 points with 13 rebounds, lifting Sumner-Fredericksburg past Jesup, 69-54.
Ryan Diehl, Clarke boys basketball
Diehl had 28 points with nine assists, four steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots in a 79-66 victory vs. Davis County.
Hadley Ihrig, Maquoketa girls bowling
Ihrig had a high game of 277 and a series of 501 in a dual with Vinton-Shellsburg.
Cody Bauer, Carroll boys bowling
The senior rolled a 280 game vs. Bondurant-Farrar, finishing with a 513 series.
Finn Martin, Newton boys swimming
Fresh off a standout football season, Martin has jumped right into the pool, clocking the fastest 50 freestyle time along with a Top 5 time in the 100 freestyle.
Eli Dee, Baxter boys basketball
Dee exploded for 41 points in a win over BCLUW, adding 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Noah Bergan, Crestwood boys wrestling
Bergan had an outstanding Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo tournament, winning six matches by fall in just over seven minutes of work.
Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk boys wrestling
Jesuroga, a defending state champion, earned five technical falls at the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo in just over seven minutes of mat time.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.