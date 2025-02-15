High School

Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings

Dana Becker

Johnston’s Ari Phillips (14) shoots the ball against Davenport North during a girls basketball game on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Johnston Winter Tipoff at Johnston High School in Johnston. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 17. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings

1. Johnston (20-0)

Previous rank: 1

2. Dowling (18-3)

Previous rank: 2

3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (21-0)

Previous rank: 3

4. Mount Vernon (20-1)

Previous rank: 4

5. Hinton (20-0)

Previous rank: 5

6. North Polk (20-1)

Previous rank: 6

7. Waverly Shell-Rock (18-2)

Previous rank: 7

8. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (19-2)

Previous rank: 8

9. Norwalk (20-1)

Previous rank: 9

10. Des Moines Christian (18-3)

Previous rank: 11

Next game: Feb. 4 vs. Van Meter

11. Pleasant Valley (17-4)

Previous rank: 12

12. Waukee Northwest (16-4)

Previous rank: 13

13. Williamsburg (20-2)

Previous rank: 15

14. Maquoketa (19-2)

Previous rank: 14

15. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

