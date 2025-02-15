Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 15 Iowa high school girls basketball power rankings for the week of Feb. 17. To be eligible, you must be ranked in the Top 5 of the class rankings:
1. Johnston (20-0)
Previous rank: 1
2. Dowling (18-3)
Previous rank: 2
3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (21-0)
Previous rank: 3
4. Mount Vernon (20-1)
Previous rank: 4
5. Hinton (20-0)
Previous rank: 5
6. North Polk (20-1)
Previous rank: 6
7. Waverly Shell-Rock (18-2)
Previous rank: 7
8. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (19-2)
Previous rank: 8
9. Norwalk (20-1)
Previous rank: 9
10. Des Moines Christian (18-3)
Previous rank: 11
11. Pleasant Valley (17-4)
Previous rank: 12
12. Waukee Northwest (16-4)
Previous rank: 13
13. Williamsburg (20-2)
Previous rank: 15
14. Maquoketa (19-2)
Previous rank: 14
15. Estherville-Lincoln Central (17-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked