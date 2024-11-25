Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (11/24/2024)
Here is a look at this week’s final High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings for the week of Nov. 25:
1. North Polk (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Comets finally did it, winning their first title by claiming the 4A crown. They lose QB Nathan Feldmann and top RB BJ Tate, who accounted for the bulk of the offensive production.
2. Dubuque Wahlert (13-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Golden Eagles won their first title in dominating fashion, finishing the year with a plus-29 point differential while going 6-0 vs. teams with winning records.
3. West Lyon (13-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Wildcats return key regulars Drendan Van Whye, Jaared Cieseilski, Evan Hildring, Jorden Meyer, Jack Carolan, Bryce Kock and Brayden Faber from a defense that held 11 teams below seven points.
4. Southeast Polk (9-4)
Previous rank: 10
From unranked and an afterthought to kings of 5A again, the Rams had a magical November complete with their fourth straight state championship.
5. West Des Moines Valley (10-3)
Previous rank: 1
After making a stunning comeback in the finals, the Tigers were denied late by Southeast Polk, settling for silver again.
6. Grundy Center (13-0)
Previous rank: 12
This team just will not lose, reeling off 39 consecutive wins while capturing three state titles, and their quarterback is just a junior in Judd Jirovsky.
7. West Des Moines Dowling (10-2)
Previous rank: 4
Joey Nahas, Cohen Shelton and Ian Middleton are next in line to lead the Maroons.
8. Iowa City Liberty (10-2)
Previous rank: 5
Reece Rettig will be one of the top QBs over the summer after throwing for over 2,700 yards and 32 touchdowns, but he will be breaking in several new receivers.
9. Pella (11-2)
Previous rank: 6
Unable to secure another state title, the Dutch lose their head coach to retirement and QB Colin Kerndt to graduation, but return dual-threat Emmanuel Diers and leading receiver Harrison Mullens.
10. Tri-Center (12-1)
Previous rank: 20
First-time state champions Tri-Center will be poised to repeat with sophomore AJ Harder at the helm after throwing for 2,882 yards and 29 touchdowns with 1,000-yard receivers Cael Witt and Zach Nelson also returning.
11. Humboldt (11-2)
Previous rank: 7
Sophomore RBs Cash McIntire and Jaxon Kirchhoff, along with junior WRs Chase Flaherty and Valley Davis will help break in whoever starts at QB for the Wildcats.
12. Lewis Central (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
Brody Chubb, Jacob Jefferis, Braydan Doss and Leonardo Tatum are next in line to carry the Titan tradition.
13. Spirit Lake (11-2)
Previous rank: 11
It could be a serious rebuilding year for the Indians in 2025 with the loss of their starting QB, leading RBs and top WRs along with future Iowa State Cyclone Ethan Stecker.
14. West Hancock (12-1)
Previous rank: 13
Breakout star Gustavo Gomez leads an experienced group of juniors and sophomores after reaching the state championship game once more this past year.
15. Johnston (8-3)
Previous rank: 14
With Will Nuss graduating, the Dragons will rely on the likes of Trevin Helming, Emri Jones and Tino Dye to keep them in the playoff hunt.
16. Decorah (10-1)
Previous rank: 15
We saw a little taste of the new Decorah offense with Tanner Caddell stepping in, as he will have Trevor Kuennen and Noah Milburn to help him.
17. Mount Vernon (10-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Mustangs return QB Kellen Haverback along with skill position players Michael Ryan and Jase Jaspers from a semifinal squad.
18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-1)
Previous rank: 17
Isaiah Jervik, Ryan Husen and Gavin Warren were within one point of knocking off eventual state champion Dubuque Wahlert in the semifinals.
19. Van Meter (10-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs look to the likes of Tate Doggett and Jedidiah Hubbard to keep the strong tradition going.
20. Dike-New Hartford (11-2)
Previous rank: 19
With a senior class that led them in virtually every category, it could be tough sledding next year for the Wolverines.
21. North Scott (9-3)
Previous rank: 21
Evan Kruse will be counted on next year after Chase Smith, Cash Bowe and Carson Lage move on.
22. ADM (8-3)
Previous rank: 22
Expect another big 2025 out of ADM with Hudson Shull set for his senior year after throwing for 1,363 yards and rushing for 1,168 with 31 combined touchdowns.
22. Wilton (10-2)
Previous rank: 22
Hayden Hill and Gatlin Rogers are next up to lead the Wilton attack in 2025.
23. Hinton (10-2)
Previous rank: 23
Cole Friessen is set to be back after rushing for 757 yards and 10 TDs along with WRs Logan Kempema and Karver DeGroot.
24. Algona (9-2)
Previous rank: 24
Nathan Manske takes over for his brother, Alex, who departs for Iowa State. He will have Evan Allie and William Weichert to help shoulder the load.
25. ACGC (10-1)
Previous rank: 25
Joe Crawford and Brexton Schneider will be counted on after rushing for over 1,200 yards as the third and fourth options.