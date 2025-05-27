Top Iowa high school basketball prospect earns Big Ten offer
One of the top prospects in the Class of 2026 in Iowa high school basketball picked up an offer from a Big Ten program recently.
Arafan Diane, who plays for Iowa United Prep out of Des Moines, received an offer from Indiana University. The 7-foot, 260-pound junior is originally from Guinea in West Africa.
Before enrolling at Iowa United Prep, Diane played in Canada for the Institut de Sport Dynastie out of Quebec.
According to 247Sports, Diane is now in the Top 25 of the national rankings.
Over the spring and summer, Diane posted 16.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. He has already picked up offers from schools such as defending national champion Florida, runner-up Houston, Louisville, Creighton, Iowa, West Virginia and Illinois.
During the FIBA U17 World Cup while competing for Team Guinea, Diane posted 19 points and almost 12 rebounds per game with four assists and nearly three blocks.