Top Iowa High School Football OL Commits To Iowa

One of the top Iowa high school football Class of 2027 players is off the board - and he’s done so by committing to state in-state.

Nate Brenneman, a senior-to-be for the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football team in the fall, announced on social media that he will attend the University of Iowa to play football.

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“First of all, I want to give thanks to God and blessing me with this opportunity,” Brenneman posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thanks to my family, friends and coaches for helping me throughout this process. Thank you to the Iowa staff in believing in me.

“With that being said, I have decided to commit to the University of Iowa. You will get my best.”

Brenneman, who attends Rock Valley High School, was a first team all-state selection last year. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder plays on both sides of the line for the Nighthawks, and has been clocked at 4.85 in the 40.

Nate Brennaman Was Force On Offense, Defense For Nighthawks

With Brenneman on the offensive line last season, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley had 1,256 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns, along with 1,332 yards passing and 12 TDs.

Brenneman had 30.5 tackles with 14 for loss and five sacks on defense.

According to 247Sports , Brenneman is the No. 7 prospect in Iowa high school football and the No. 59 offensive tackle in the country while ranking in the Top 700 for all players.

In addition to the offer from Iowa, Brenneman holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Florida Atlantic and North Dakota State.