Top Iowa High School Football WR Commits To Penn State, Matt Campbell

One of the top Class of 2027 Iowa high school football prospects is off the board.

Woodbine High School senior-to-be Landon Blum committed to Penn State University and new head coach Matt Campbell on Saturday. Blum was a priority for Campbell and his coaching staff while they were together at Iowa State.

Woodbine Star Headed To Penn State To Play For Matt Campbell

Blum made the decision after attending a practice in Happy Valley this weekend. He selected Penn State over offers from Iowa State, Iowa, Auburn, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, MInnesota, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

According to 247Sports , Blum is the No. 1 player in the state of Iowa for his class, the ninth-ranked tight end and the No. 214 player overall in the country.

The 6-foot-4 Blum is a multi-sport standout for Woodbine, having helped them to three consecutive Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament appearances.

Landon Blum Coming Off 1,000-Yard Receiving Season For Woodbine

Blum and the Tigers advanced to the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs championship game this past fall in the eight-player classification. He finished with 60 receptions for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior.

During his sophomore season at Woodbine, Blum recorded 40 receptions for 802 yards with 18 touchdowns.