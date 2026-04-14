Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Approaching 30 Division I Offers

One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state is closing in on 30 official Division I offers.

Jevyn Severson of Madrid High School picked up his 29th official offer over the weekend from the University of Illinois while attending a spring practice for the Fighting Illini. Severson is currently a sophomore for the Tigers.

“Great day at a spring practice, blessed to have received my 29th D1 offer!” Severson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He also revealed four planned scheduled visits for this upcoming week, including a stop to defending national champion Indiana on Tuesday. Severson visited with Bret Bielema and Illinois on Monday, has the Hoosiers the following day, Notre Dame planned for Wednesday, April 15 and in-state Iowa on Saturday, April 18.

Madrid Sophomore Ranked As No. 1 Player In Iowa High School Football

Severson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2028 among all Iowa high school football players by 247Sports . The recruiting service also has him as the No. 2 ranked tight end in his class and the 58th player overall with a 90 grade and four stars attached to his name.

In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Severson gets a .9651 grade, four stars and is No. 1 in Iowa, No. 2 at tight end and No. 63 overall in the country.

Among those schools who have offered Severson include the aforementioned Illinois, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, SMU, Washington State, Kent State and most recently Virginia Tech.

He could pick up offers from Indiana, Notre Dame and Iowa during his upcoming scheduled visits like the Illinois one.

Jevyn Severson Looks To Lead Madrid In 2026

The Tigers went 6-4 last year, falling to Woodbury Central in the Class A second round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Playoffs. Severson led the team with 23 receptions for 407 yards, sharing for the team-high with four receiving touchdowns. He also added 10 yards rushing on a pair of attempts.

On defense, Severson recorded 39.5 tackles, including 25 solo stops, with 7.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. He recovered a fumble, as well.

As a freshman in 2024, Severson caught five passes for 54 yards, with three of those going for touchdowns. He made 34.5 tackles on defense, including 21 solo stops, with eight tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks.

Severson is also a two-year starter on the Madrid basketball team, helping the Tigers win the 2024-25 Class 1A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Championship while reaching a substate final this past winter.