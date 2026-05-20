Iowa High School Football Team Hires New Head Coach

An Iowa high school football team has hired a new head coach heading into the 2026 season.

Keokuk High School announced the hiring of Jomarre “JoJo” McNair to replace Jeff Bair as the head football coach for the Chiefs. He was an assistant under Bair this past season.

“We are excited to have Coach McNair leading our football program,” Keokuk activities director Zach Summers said in a press release from the school. “JoJo has already made a tremendous impact on our student-athletes in his short time here. He brings great energy, a strong work ethic and a genuine passion for mentoring kids.

“We believe he is the right person to continue building our program and creating a culture our players and community can be proud of.”

New Iowa High School Football Coach Was Illinois High School Standout

A native of Joliet, Illinois, McNair was a standout for Joliet Central High School before attending Wartburg College in Iowa. While with the Knights, he played both NCAA Division III college football and baseball.

McNair earned all-conference honors in football while at Wartburg, in addition to being named all-region as a defensive back, wide receiver and return specialist. He also earned all-conference status on the baseball diamond, playing outfield and hitting leadoff for the Knights.

JoJo McNair Played Both College Football, College Baseball

Keokuk won two of three games last season to begin the year, but struggled down the stretch, going just 1-5, including fourth consecutive losses to end the season.

The Chiefs have had four consecutive losing seasons since going 10-7 over a two-year span between 2020-2021. They also won six games in 2017 and seven in 2012.

Keokuk Returns Starting Quarerback Jadyn Burton, Several Other Key Players

McNair will have returning quarterback Jadyn Burton to build around on offense. As a sophomore, Burton completed 142 of 232 passes for 2,191 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 108 yards rushing and four scores.

Leading running back Jarod Anderson returns for his senior season, having racked up 282 yards and a TD on the ground. Burton’s top targets will be classmates Kurt Joy and Antonio Crockett, along with jared Anderson and Jalen Clark.

Joy had 47 receptions for 718 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which led Keokuk in receiving, while Crockett had 18 receptions for 310 yards and three scores. Anderson added 17 for 115 and Clark had four for 43.

On defense, the Chiefs boast returning contributors Anderson, Joy, Crockett, Clark and Kyler Beelman.