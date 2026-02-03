Top Iowa High School Football Prospects Receive Major Offers
It was a big day for three of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state on Tuesday, as they all three picked up FBS Power 4 offers.
Will Slagle of Grinnell High School was offered by the Miami Hurricanes, Jevyn Severson from Madrid added Penn State University to his list and Will Clausen of Cedar Rapids Prairie earned an offer from Oklahoma State University.
Grinnell Offensive Lineman Adds Defending National Runner-Ups To Offer List
Slagle, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound interior offensive lineman, is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 1 player in Iowa in the Class of 2027. He is ranked as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman overall and the No. 198 player in the country.
“I’m honored to receive an offer from (Miami),” Slagle posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you again. We’re excited to get down there soon!.”
Slagle has also received offers from the likes of Penn State, Iowa State, Arkansas and Auburn among his 15 offers.
Jevyn Severson Now Up To 21 Official Division I Football Offers
Severson, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end, is the No. 2 tight end prospect in the state and one of ranks right with Slagle for top honors in Iowa. 247Sports has him as the No. 59 prospect overall in his class.
“Beyond blessed to have received my 21st offer (overall) from Penn State University,” Severson posted on X. “We Are!!!!”
Severson also holds offers from schools such as Florida, Iowa State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Nebraska and Iowa.
Will Clausen Lands Biggest Offer Yet
Clausen, another interior offensive lineman who checks in at 6-foot-5 and weighs 270 pounds, has been offered by Northern Illinois and North Dakota State.
“Thank you Coach Crill and Oklahoma State for the opportunity,” Clausen posted on X. “Excited to receive an offer from Oklahoma State University.”