Cedar Rapids Washington Prep Named Top Kicker In Iowa High School Football
Cedar Rapids Washington High School junior Logan Barton has been named the No. 1 ranked kicker in Iowa high school football.
Barton took part in the recent Kohl’s National Underclassmen Challenge where he garnered accolades for his efforts. He left the event ranked the 26th-best kicker in high school football and the best in Iowa.
“After a great showing at (Kohl’s Kicking) Underclassmen Challenge, I am honored to be ranked 26th in (the United States) and 1st in (Iowa) for (the) Class of 2027,” Barton posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “The work doesn’t stop now getting better and better everyday.”
The post included comments on Barton’s effort, stating, “Barton had a great showing at the talent filled 2026 Kohl’s National Underclassmen Challenge. He showed impressive command of his ‘A’ ball in the kickoff charting and finished camp with a score of 107.90 points.
“His biggest charted kickoff was 76 yards with 3.65 seconds of hang time. During the field goal charting, he scored a combined 16 points at camp.”
Logan Barton Has Been Staple For Cedar Rapids Washington's Special Teams
Last year for Cedar Rapids Washington, Barton was 28 of 29 on extra-point attempts and made four field goals, with a long of 37 yards. He had 2,532 yards on 38 kickoffs, recording 38 touchbacks.
Barton also handled punting duties for the Warriors, averaging just over 39 yards per attempt.
As a sophomore, Barton was 18 of 23 on extra-point attempts and connected on six field goals, including a long of 48. He had 26 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs and averaged just under 40 yards per punt attempt.
Barton handled the majority of the kicking duties as a freshman at Cedar Rapids Washington, converting 9 of 11 extra-point attempts and a 25-yard field goal with six touchbacks.
Kohl's Kicking Camps Led By Former Iowa State Kicker Jamie Kohl
The Kohl’s Professional Camps are led by former Iowa State standout Jamie Kohl, who has experience working with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL. He was a first team all-state kicker in Wisconsin and a four-year starter for the Cyclones, playing in three preseason games with the Seattle Seahawks during the 1999 NFL season.