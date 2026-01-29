High School

Cedar Rapids Washington Prep Named Top Kicker In Iowa High School Football

Logan Barton rises through the rankings at kicking event hosted by Jamie Kohl.

Dana Becker

Cedar Rapids Washington's Logan Barton had a breakout performance at a national kicking event.
Cedar Rapids Washington's Logan Barton had a breakout performance at a national kicking event. / Logan Barton/X

Cedar Rapids Washington High School junior Logan Barton has been named the No. 1 ranked kicker in Iowa high school football.

Barton took part in the recent Kohl’s National Underclassmen Challenge where he garnered accolades for his efforts. He left the event ranked the 26th-best kicker in high school football and the best in Iowa.

“After a great showing at (Kohl’s Kicking) Underclassmen Challenge, I am honored to be ranked 26th in (the United States) and 1st in (Iowa) for (the) Class of 2027,” Barton posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “The work doesn’t stop now getting better and better everyday.”

The post included comments on Barton’s effort, stating, “Barton had a great showing at the talent filled 2026 Kohl’s National Underclassmen Challenge. He showed impressive command of his ‘A’ ball in the kickoff charting and finished camp with a score of 107.90 points.

“His biggest charted kickoff was 76 yards with 3.65 seconds of hang time. During the field goal charting, he scored a combined 16 points at camp.”

Logan Barton Has Been Staple For Cedar Rapids Washington's Special Teams

Last year for Cedar Rapids Washington, Barton was 28 of 29 on extra-point attempts and made four field goals, with a long of 37 yards. He had 2,532 yards on 38 kickoffs, recording 38 touchbacks.

Barton also handled punting duties for the Warriors, averaging just over 39 yards per attempt.

As a sophomore, Barton was 18 of 23 on extra-point attempts and connected on six field goals, including a long of 48. He had 26 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs and averaged just under 40 yards per punt attempt.

Barton handled the majority of the kicking duties as a freshman at Cedar Rapids Washington, converting 9 of 11 extra-point attempts and a 25-yard field goal with six touchbacks.

Kohl's Kicking Camps Led By Former Iowa State Kicker Jamie Kohl

The Kohl’s Professional Camps are led by former Iowa State standout Jamie Kohl, who has experience working with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL. He was a first team all-state kicker in Wisconsin and a four-year starter for the Cyclones, playing in three preseason games with the Seattle Seahawks during the 1999 NFL season.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa