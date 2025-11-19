Top Iowa High School Prospect Flips College Commitment
One of the top Iowa high school football prospects has flipped his college commitment to a school in the SEC.
West Des Moines Valley High School four-star safety Jayden McGregory has committed to Missouri, opting out of his original commitment he made to Louisville over the summer.
McGregory confirmed a report by Hayes Fawcett of Rivals with a simple message of “I’m home” on his social media page.
Missouri Was Finalist For Jayden McGregory Over The Summer
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder committed to the Cardinals back on July 7, picking Louisville over Minnesota and Missouri at the time. It had been reported in the days leading up to his decision that Missouri was in front to secure McGregory’s services but at that time, the Cardinals won out.
It had been reported previously that McGregory was planning to skip his senior basketball season and enroll early to get prepared for the 2026 college football season.
With Zay Robinson off to Iowa State, McGregory was a bigger part of the Valley offense this past season. He helped the Tigers return to the Class 5A state semifinals, falling to rival Dowling Catholic, 14-10.
Valley Star Shined On Offense, Defense This Past Season
He finished this past year with 56 receptions for 765 yards and 13 touchdowns, even throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass. From his defensive back position, McGregory tallied 15.5 tackles with 10 solo stops, one for loss and three interceptions.
During his junior season, McGregory posted 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown, rushing for another 65 yards on four carries. He had 13.5 tackles on defense with three interceptions, helping the Tigers finish second in 5A.
Last winter, McGregory was part of the 4A-winning state championship West Des Moines Valley basketball team, as they capped off the year with a third consecutive title.
According to 247Sports and their composite recruiting rankings, McGregory is the No. 4 player in Iowa and the No. 21 athlete in the country, coming in as the No. 384 player overall. 247Sports has McGregory fifth in Iowa and No. 25 as an athlete in the Class of 2026.
Jayden McGregory Part Of Strong Recruiting Class For Missouri
He received a total of 17 offers, including from schools such as Florida State, Arkansas, Illinois, Georgia and Indiana before narrowing the list down to Minnesota, Louisville and Missouri.
The Missouri 2026 recruiting class ranks 23rd in the country with 22 hard commits including key players Johnnie Jones from Florida, Tajh Overton out of Oklahoma, Jaxson Gates of California, Terry Hodges from Arkansas and JJ Bush of Alabama.