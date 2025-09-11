Top Iowa High School Wrestler Decommits from Minnesota
A top Iowa high school wrestler has announced his decommitment from the University of Minnesota.
Nico DeSalvo of Southeast Polk High School had committed to the Golden Gophers program earlier this year. On social media recently, he announced he is re-opening his college recruitment.
“After lot of prayer and thought I would like to say I am decommitting from the University of Minnesota and re-opening my recruitment process,” DeSalvo posted. “It might seem confusing but God has a plan. I am excited to find the school that will help me achieve my goals.
“I will trust in the Lord and his plan for me.”
Nico DeSalvo has Claimed Two Iowa High School State Wrestling Titles
DeSalvo was offered by Minnesota in the summer and committed shortly after. A junior this season, he is a two-time Iowa high school state wrestling champion who has helped the Rams capture gold in both the traditional state and dual state tournaments.
Along with his high school honors on the mat, DeSalvo finished third in 2023 at Fargo in the 16U freestyle division and claimed bronze at the USAW’s Preseason Nationals in 2024.
DeSalvo is slated to compete at 125 pounds in college.