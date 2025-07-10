Top Iowa prep wrestler commits to Big Ten program
Bettendorf High School two-time state wrestling champion Jake Knight has made his college decision.
Knight, who will be a senior this fall, has committed to wrestle for the University of Illinois. He is part of the Class of 2026 and will be chasing his third title in Iowa before departing across the river.
“Congratulations Jake, we are so proud of you,” posted his dad, Dan Knight, who is also the head coach at Bettendorf. “We are super excited for you to become part of the Illinois Wrestling program and we look forward to getting the opportunity to watch you wrestle for many years to come.
“Thank you to the many coaches and workout partners that have helped Jake along the way.”
Back in October, Knight announced his commitment to wrestle for the University of Oklahoma. However, he decided to make a change after that before landing on the Fighting Illini.
In the High School on SI 2024-25 Preseason National High School Rankings, Knight was placed 23rd overall at 120 pounds.
Knight won his first state championship as a freshman, placing second as a sophomore. He finished this past season 48-1 overall and with his second title and the 12th in the Knight family legacy.