Oklahoma gets a commitment from a top Iowa wrestler
Jake Knight has made his college decision known. He will do is college wrestling for the University of Oklahoma.
Knight, who is ranked No. 23 at 120 in SBLive's 2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings, is a two-time state finalist and a one-time Iowa state champion at Bettendorf High School. He will take an 80-3 career record into his senior season.
Last year, Knight placed second at 120 pounds in Class 3A, going 34-2 overall. He dropped a 1-0 decision in the final to Southeast Polk’s Carter Pearson, who is ranked No. 9 nationally at 120 by SBLive.
Dan Knight, Jake’s father and head coach at Bettendorf, made the announcement via X.
“I am excited to announce that Jake will be continuing his academic and athletic career at the University of Oklahoma,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches, clubs, friends and family who have supported Jake along the way.
“He wouldn’t be where he is today without you.”
As a freshman, Knight captured gold at 113 pounds, besting Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge in the finals, 6-4. Ayala, the younger brother of current University of Iowa standout Drake Ayala, is also on the Hawkeye roster.
Knight was a 2022 Iowa/USA State Freestyle champion and also finished fourth at the 2023 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason event. He was a four-time Iowa AAU state champion, three-time Greco-Roman state champion, a Fargo All-American and finished third at the 2019 USA Wrestling Post Season Nationals.
Bettendorf qualified 13 wrestlers last year for state and return all but three. Along with Knight, Garrett Evans, Hudson Fleming, Duncan Harn, Lincoln Jipp, Kendall Kerr, Timothy Koester, Brayden Koester, Ronan Numkena and Cody Trevino are all slated to be back.