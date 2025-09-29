Top Iowa Quarterback Pays Visit to Iowa City, Hawkeyes
One of the top Iowa high school football Class of 2028 prospects took in the recent Iowa vs. Indiana Big Ten Conference game in Iowa City.
Mack Murdock, a sophomore at Centerville High School, posted on social media that he made the trip over to Kinnick Stadium for the afternoon contest.
“Thank you (Iowa football) for a great gameday visit,” Murdock posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I enjoyed meeting and love the atmosphere up in Iowa City.”
It has been a perfect start to the season for Murdock and Centerville, as they are 5-0 behind the talented signal caller. To date, Murdock has completed a blistering 81 percent of his passes (68-for-84), racking up 1,228 yards and 15 touchdowns against just one interception.
Murdock has a quarterback rating of 260.3, is averaging 18 yards per completion and has rushed for 140 yards with three touchdowns.
Last year as a freshman, Murdock completed 70 of 128 for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 104 yards and found the end zone three times.
According to 247Sports, Murdock has interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Eastern Michigan.
Centerville has scored 50 points in two games and gone over 32 in all five, earning wins over Knoxville, Fairfield, Chariton, Davis County and Pella Christian. Up next for the Big Reds will be Homecoming vs. South Tama County this Friday night.
They conclude the season at Albia and PCM.