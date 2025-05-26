Total of 13 Iowa wrestlers land in National High School Rankings
In the latest release of the National High School Wrestling Rankings from High School on SI, a total of 13 Iowa wrestlers are ranked while a handful of others are named honorable mention.
These are considered the second update to the postseason for the spring and summer. There have been several big tournaments for USA Wrestling in Greco-Roman along with Freestyle around the country.
Leading the way is Dreshaun Ross, who committed to Oklahoma State University and David Taylor earlier this year. Ross, a three-time state champion for Fort Dodge Senior High, is ranked No. 1 at 285 pounds going into his senior season.
Christian Castillo of Ames, who has committed to Iowa State University, is ranked fourth at 126 pounds while Hayden Schwab of Don Bosco is eighth at 113. Schwab’s teammate, Kyler Knaack, is 10th at 165 pounds.
Bettendorf teammates Timothy Koester and Jake Knight are rated 15th and 16th at 132 pounds and 126. Southeast Polk’s Nico DeSalvo is 18th at 120 while Jace Hedeman of Union LaPorte City is 20th at 132.
Carter Pearson from Southeast Polk is 21st at 132, Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia is 27th at 150, Bo Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Lutn is 27th at 175, Alexander Pierce from Iowa City West is 28th at 120 and Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley is 30th at 215.
Wrestlers named honorable mention include Mac Crosson of Indianola, Justis Jesuroga from Southeast Polk, Bas Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock, Shane Hanford from West Marshall, Nolan Fellers of Bondurant-Farrar, Eaghan Fleshman of Alburnett and Cooper Martinson from Southeast Polk.