True Freshman Chase Smith Takes Over as Iowa State’s Kicker
Chase Smith was a do-it-all athlete for North Scott High School, setting almost a dozen records before walking on at Iowa State over an offer to play football for Murray State.
Smith, who was selected all-state by several publications with the Lancers including High School on SI last year, will enter this Saturday night’s “White-Out” Big 12 Conference game between the Cyclones and Arizona No. 1 on the depth chart at kicker.
The true freshman takes over for fellow former Iowa high school football standout Kyle Konrardy, who will miss time with an injury. Konrardy, who played at Dubuque Senior High School, has kicked game-winning field goals each of the past two years to defeat Iowa.
“A lot of confidence in him,” Campbell said. “He’s done a great job when his number got called and really been a great surprise for us. He had a great fall camp, so a lot of confidence in him.
“Chase has shown to be very consistent when he’s been in and he’s been able to do a really great job for us so far.”
Smith is a perfect 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts this fall for Iowa State and has handled kickoff duties when called upon.
During his senior year at North Scott, Smith led the Lancers to a deep playoff run in Class 4A before suffering an injury. He threw for 2,362 yards and 28 touchdowns, numbers that both set school records, while rushing for another 280 yards and three scores.
Smith also handled kicking duties, earning district punter of the year honors while making 4 of 6 field goals, including a long of 42. He set North Scott school records for made extra-points in a season (51) and career (87).
“We’ve talked about that at times, sometimes those specialists, I think those guys that have been all-sport players, it’s been great because I think it gives those guys great confidence to go in and do their job,” Campbell said. “(Smith) certainly has got that kind of mentality for us and we’ve got a lot of belief in him.”