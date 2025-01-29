Two Iowa high school baseball teams book doubleheader with MLB’s Minnesota Twins
Two Iowa high school baseball programs will get the opportunity to compete on a Major League Baseball field this summer.
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Bishop Garrigan will square off on June 12 from Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. The game will take place at 4 p.m. following the conclusion of a regular season game between the Twins and the Texas Rangers.
Tickets sold for the game between the Cowboys and Golden Bears will also allow you entrance into the MLB contest.
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows went 12-17 last season under former Cowboy standout Ryan Nail. It marked the first double-digit win total since 2013, as they are slated to return Brandon Stein, Ethan Hasty, Owen Sweeney and Ethan Hasty.
In 2023, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows played St. Edmond at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
Bishop Garrigan was 24-6 a year ago, its second straight season with 24 victories. The Golden Bears advanced to a substrate final and are set to return the likes of Tate Foertsch, Keaton Helleseth, Daniel Meis, Carter Schwab, Brady Galligan and Nick Leerar.