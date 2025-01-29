High School

Two Iowa high school baseball teams book doubleheader with MLB’s Minnesota Twins

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Bishop Garrigan will square off this summer from Target Field

Dana Becker

Two Iowa high school teams will square off at Target Field this summer.
Two Iowa high school teams will square off at Target Field this summer. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Two Iowa high school baseball programs will get the opportunity to compete on a Major League Baseball field this summer.

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows and Bishop Garrigan will square off on June 12 from Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. The game will take place at 4 p.m. following the conclusion of a regular season game between the Twins and the Texas Rangers. 

Tickets sold for the game between the Cowboys and Golden Bears will also allow you entrance into the MLB contest. 

Posted by Andrew Dorage on Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows went 12-17 last season under former Cowboy standout Ryan Nail. It marked the first double-digit win total since 2013, as they are slated to return Brandon Stein, Ethan Hasty, Owen Sweeney and Ethan Hasty. 

In 2023, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows played St. Edmond at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. 

Bishop Garrigan was 24-6 a year ago, its second straight season with 24 victories. The Golden Bears advanced to a substrate final and are set to return the likes of Tate Foertsch, Keaton Helleseth, Daniel Meis, Carter Schwab, Brady Galligan and Nick Leerar. 

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa