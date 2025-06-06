Two new No. 1s in latest Iowa high school softball rankings
There is a new No. 1 team in Class 5A of Iowa high school softball, as Pleasant Valley has replaced Waukee Northwest at the top.
The Spartans have started the year off with five wins in five games, moving from third to No. 1. Waukee Northwest is second followed by Ankeny Centennial. Johnston jumped up from 10th to fifth.
In 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier moved ahead of North Polk for the top spot, as the Saints are also perfect at 8-0 to begin the season. Dallas Center-Grimes moved up five spots to fifth on the heels of a 10-0 start.
Williamsburg (3A), Van Meter (2A) and Wayne (1A) all remained No. 1 in their respective classes from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Missouri Valley went from outside the Top 15 to seventh in 3A thanks to going 8-1.West Lyon also went from unranked to fifth in 2A and Ankeny Christian moved up from 10th to fourth in 1A.
Here are the second edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings:
IGHSAU SOFTBALL RANKINGS
(June 6, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley; 2. Waukee Northwest; 3. Ankeny Centennial; 4. West Des Moines Valley; 5. Johnston; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Waukee; 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 9. Muscatine; 10. Iowa City Liberty; 11. Southeast Polk; 12. Urbandale; 13. Ankeny; 14. Ames; 15. Dubuque Senior.
Dropped out: Indianola (13).
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. North Polk; 3. North Scott; 4. Norwalk; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Fort Dodge; 7. Carlisle; 8. Clear Creek-Amana; 9. ADM; 10. Western Dubuque; 11. Bondurant-Farrar; 12. Winterset; 13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 14. Grinnell; 15. Creston.
Dropped out: Pella (13); Burlington (14).
Class 3A
1. Williamsburg; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Davenport Assumption; 4. PCM; 5. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 6. Mount Vernon; 7. Missouri Valley; 8. Clarinda; 9. Washington; 10. West Liberty; 11. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 12. Chariton; 13. Atlantic; 14. West Delaware; 15. West Burlington/Notre Dame.
Dropped out: Benton (6); Center-Point Urbana (13); West Marshall (14).
Class 2A
1. Van Meter; 2. Durant; 3. Louisa-Muscatine; 4. West Fork; 5. West Lyon; 6. Exira-EHK/Audubon; 7. Lisbon; 8. East Marshall; 9. Osage; 10. Central Springs; 11. Wilton; 12. Iowa City Regina; 13. Jesup; 14. Cascade; 15. Hinton.
Dropped out: West Monona (6); Hudson (11); Treynor (14); Pleasantville (15).
Class 1A
1. Wayne; 2. Clarksville; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Ankeny Christian; 5. Southeast Warren; 6. North Linn; 7. St. Edmond; 8. Edgewood-Colesburg; 9. Martensdale-St. Marys; 10. Collins-Maxwell; 11. Woodbury Central; 12. Akron-Westfield; 13. Wapsie Valley; 14. Sigourney; 15. Woodbine.
Dropped out: Central City (14).