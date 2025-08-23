Two Top Prep Wrestlers Sign on For Who’s Number One
The lineup for the annual high school wrestling event known as Who’s Number One always packs a punch. And with the card taking place in Iowa this year, the 2025 version is sure to follow suit.
One bout has already been announced, as FloWrestling - who will stream the night of wrestling action on October 11 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville - has confirmed Bo Bassett vs. Jordyn Raney.
Bassett, who committed to the University of Iowa before backing out earlier this year, is ranked No. 1 at 150 pounds. He headlined the 2024 Who’s Number One event in his home state of Pennsylvania against Daniel Zepeda.
Over the past few years, Bassett has become a U17 World champion in 2021 and a U20 World bronze medalist last year. He owns three Super 32 titles and three Ironman championships while remaining uncommitted at the time.
Jordyn Raney Brings an Impressive Resume to Who’s Number One
Raney, meanwhile, is the top-ranked 144-pounder in the country. He has committed to David Taylor and the Oklahoma State University wrestling program, having also appeared at Who’s Number One previously.
Back in 2023, Raney lost to Jax Forrest in a wild 33-point overtime shootout. He missed much of the 2024-25 high school wrestling season with an injury, but is coming off a championship performance at Fargo.
Who’s Number One has been ehld 12 times previously. The event brings together the top-ranked prep wrestlers from around the nation to square off, determining who indeed is No. 1. Boys wrestle NCAA folkstyle while girls compete in freestyle.