Two-Way Iowa High School Football Prospect Makes College Decision

One of the top two-way Iowa high school football prospects in the Class of 2027 has made his college decision official.

Wyatt Valenta of Dallas Center-Grimes High School announced on social media that he will attend the University of Northern Iowa. Valenta is a linebacker who also plays wide receiver for the Mustangs.

“First and (foremost) I would like to recognize all the schools that gave me an opportunity to play the sport I love and make my childhood dream come true,” Valenta posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “So thank you! Next, I would like to thank my family and my amazing support system, I wouldn’t be where I am today without them and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“Lastly, I want to thank my coaches and teammates throughout this journey who pushed me to become the best football player and person I can be. With that being said, I am excited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Northern Iowa! Thank you to the entire UNI coaching staff for this opportunity!”

Future UNI Panther Has Been Strong On Both Sides Of The Football

On the defensive side of the ball as a junior last fall, Valenta recorded 46 tackles, with 34 of them being solo stops. He registered seven tackles for loss and two sacks, intercepting a pair of passes with one returned for a touchdown.

Valenta caught 25 passes for 280 yards and four scores, averaging over 11 yards per reception.

During his sophomore season, Valenta had 36.5 tackles, 32 of which were solos, and four for loss. He recorded a team-leading 47 receptions for 460 yards, scoring four touchdowns. Valenta saw the field as a freshman, hauling in 18 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Wyatt Valenta Part Of Strong Returning Nucleus For Dallas Center-Grimes

Dallas Center-Grimes finished 7-3 last season, reaching the first round of the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs. They are set to return Valenta, along with starting quarterback Chase Engel and leading rusher Osborn Grimm.

Last year was the first for the Mustangs in 5A, the state’s largest classification. The seven wins marked the most in a season since 2020 for the program.