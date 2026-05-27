Iowa High School Boys Golf State Championship Tee Off

The opening round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Golf Tournaments took place on Tuesday in three classes of action.

Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A compete in the spring, as Class 4A crowned individual and team champions this past fall.

Defending Class 3A individual state champion Parker Rodgers of Nevada is out to a strong start, firing a round of 3-under at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa, to take the early lead. Rodgers sits two shots ahead of Spirit Lake’s Jaizik Miller.

Rodgers, a junior who shot a two-round total of 7-under last year, four birdies and an eagle, carding a three on the par-5 sixth.

Jamin Colvin from Ballard is third at even-par as two others are at 1-over and four more at 2-over heading into Wednesday.

The team standings are packed at the top, as Knoxville, Ballard and North Polk all shot the same score and are tied for the lead. Atlantic and MOC-Floyd Valley are each just a shot back, with Solon sitting three back of first.

Trey Swanson Leads After Opening Round Of Class 2A

Junior Trey Swanson from Rock Valley holds the overnight lead in Class 2A, as he fired a round of 2-under at South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa. A shot back of Swanson is McGavin Smith from West Beanch, as both Benny Waller of Aplington-Parkersburg and Judd Jirovsky of Grundy Center are tied or third at 1-over.

Waller was an all-state basketball player this past winter while Jirovsky earned honors on the football field and is committed to Stanford University to continue his golf career.

Waterloo Columbus Catholic holds a two-stroke advantage in the Class 2A team race over Rock Valley, as Unity Christian and Grundy Center are tied for third, eight shots back.

Defending Class 1A State Champion Faces Deficit

Keith Thompson of Hamburg, the two-time defending Class 1A individual state champion, is a shot back after 18 holes of competition. Thompson fired a 1-under to finish second heading into Wednesday, as East Marshall’s Cody Weaver is first.

Weaver, also a senior, carded a 3-under that included five birdies at Westwood Golf Course in Newton, Iowa.

Drew Henderson of North Union and freshman Sid Hesse of South Winneshiek are tied for third at 1-over.

Harris-Lake Park holds the team lead by three shots over both Boyden-Hull and South Winneshiek.

Complete results and live scoring can be found online at both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa PGA Junior websites.