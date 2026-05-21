Weather Plays Into Iowa High School Boys District Golf

The Iowa High School Athletic Association hosted boys golf district meets for Class 3A, Class 2A and Class 1A on Monday, with some of those leaking over into Tuesday due to inclement weather hitting the state.

Rains, potential for severe weather and rough conditions moved five of the planned districts to the next day.

Still, several were able to hit the course and complete 18 holes, leading to numerous state qualifiers being set. The teams and individuals who competed at districts advanced through sectionals that were held last week.

Jacob Stevens, a sophomore from Decorah, was among those who helped his team secure a bid in the state tournament. Stevens has the low 18-hole round of the year, firing a 62.

Judd Jirovsky, who will golf at Stanford University in the fall and led Grundy Center to multiple state football championships, has posted a 64 and holds an 18-hole average of just under 72 on the season. Rock Valley’s Trey Swanson is another who has a low of 66 for 18 holes with an average of 70 on the season through five 18-hole rounds.

Trio Of Defending State Individual Champions Back In The Fields

The Class 1A battle should be exciting, as six golfers who have carded rounds under 70 have qualified, led by Cody Weaver of East Marshall, who has a 66. Rowan Miller from Hillcrest Academy and Hamburg’s Keith Thompson are among the others.

Thompson is the two-time defending state individual champion, firing a 1-over last year after carding a 2-under in 2024 to claiming gold. Boyden-Hull returns to try and defend its team title from a year ago.

In Class 2A, Hunter Polley is the defending state champion, as the West Marshall senior won it with a 4-under two-round total. Waterloo Columbus Catholic bested Grundy Center for the title.

A third defending champion is back in Class 3A, as Parker Rodgers from Nevada fired a 7-under, highlighted by an opening round 67, to capture the individual title. Waverly-Shell Rock did not advance as a team, but MOC-Floyd Valley did, along with Independence from the Top 4 a year ago.

Waterloo, Newton Will Host State Golf Championship

The Class 3A state tournament will take place from Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo, the Class 2A championship is also in Waterloo from South Hills Golf Course and the Class 1A event will be held in Newton at Westwood Golf Course.

Iowa High School Boys Association State Golf Tournament Qualifiers

Class 3A

Teams

Marion, Solon, Independence, MOC-Floyd Valley, Okoboji, Spencer, Des Moines Christian, Knoxville, Atlantic, Ballard, Pella.

Individuals

Braiden Moore, Benton; Jacob Stevens, Decorah; Jaizik Miller, Spirit Lake; Trey Boettcher, Storm Lake; Caden Fredericksen, Cherokee; Cade Birdsell, Humboldt; Parker Rogers, Nevada; Jackson Price, Newton; Levi Jack, Grinnell.

Class 2A

Teams

Aplington-Parkersburg, Grundy Center, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Clarinda, MMCRU, Shenandoah, Unity Christian, Central Lyon, Rock Valley, Central Lee, Mediapolis, Iowa City Regina Catholic.

Individuals

Hunter Polley, West Marshall; Blake Delegardelle, Hudson; Elijah Dougherty, Maquoketa Valley; Charlie Nattress, South Central Calhoun; Henry Lane, Grand View Christian; Kellen Clausen, Ridge View; Jack Lenz, Carroll Kuemper Catholic; Braxton Vonnahme, Carroll Kuemper Catholic; Brady Dunkel, Hinton; Jacob Wegmann, Dyersville Beckman Catholic; Sam Yonker, Notre Dame-West Burlington; McGavin Smith, West Branch.

Class 1A

Teams

Coon Rapids-Bayard, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Earlham, Boyden-Hull, East Marshall, Sigourney, Harris-Lake Park, Woodbury Central, Saint Ansgar, Winfield-Mt. Union, Woodbine.

Individuals

Blake Irvine, Don Bosco; Lane Rose, AGWSR; Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy; Zayne Eslinger, East Union; Drew Henderson, North Union; Nicholas Bernhard, Turkey Valley; Keith Thompson, Hamburg; Ben Krohn, Council Bluffs St. Albert.