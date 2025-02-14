High School

VIDEO: Madrid girls stun Orient-Macksburg with thrilling last-second shot

The Madrid girls basketball team scored a win in regional play Thursday night.
The thrill of victory was only magnified by the agony of defeat on Thursday night.

The Madrid girls basketball team used a Samantha Springer shot from beyond the half-court line to defeat Orient-Macksburg in regional action, 41-38. 

While the loss meant the end of the season for Orient-Macksburg, it actually held an even bigger final.

The school will close after the current year comes to a close, signifying the final time a girl will wear the team colors for the time being. Orient-Macksburg opened in 1921, but the school district voted to dissolve in June 2024. 

For the southwest Iowa school, this marks the first district-wide closure in Iowa in over a decade. The decision was made based on low enrollment, staffing issues and financial difficulties.

Madrid, meanwhile, advances to face Lynnville-Sully next week.

