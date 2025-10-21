Vote: 1A Iowa High School Volleyball Player of the Year
The Iowa high school volleyball regular season is now complete, as regionals begin in all classifications this week.
With the postseason here, it is time to recap the regular season. And to do that, High School on SI needs your help to determine who was the 1A Iowa high school volleyball regular season player of the year.
The season-long MVP, including the postseason trek, will be determined later this season.
Here are the nominees for the Iowa high school volleyball 1A regular season player of the year. Cast your vote for who you believe deserves the honor before the poll closes on Saturday, October 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
Nominees For Iowa High School Volleyball Class 1A Regular Season Player Of The Year
Delaney Toneff, Dunkerton
The senior led all of 1A with 867 assists this past regular season, adding 155 digs while serving over 92 percent with 30 aces.
Aubree Shields, Mount Ayr
Shields racked up 511 kills to pace 1A to go along with 289 digs, 80 blocks and 47 aces.
Tayah Pollock, Janesville
Pollock, a junior, dished out 761 assists with 38 kills, 174 digs, 11 blocks and 13 aces, serving at a 98 percent clip.
Mya Wagner, Wapello
Wagner led all of 1A with 558 digs, as she also had 63 assists, 25 kills and 24 aces.
Taylor Kipp, Dunkerton
Kipp paced her class with 135 total blocks. She also had 199 kills, 156 digs and 58 aces, seriving 324 of 359 attempts successfully.
Rowan Jacobi, Springville
An all-around standout athlete, Jacobi had 466 kills, 194 digs, 90 blocks and 22 aces.
Lindsay Kruse, Saint Ansgar
The senior led the top 1A team with 233 kills, recording 64 blocks, 61 digs and 32 aces. She served at a 92 percent rate.
Adalyn Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic
Kruse had 336 kills in 40 matches, also racking up 285 digs, 25 blocks and 35 aces, hitting 259 of her 280 service attempts.
