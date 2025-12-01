Vote: Iowa Boys High School Basketball 1A Preseason Player Of The Year
In a few months, we will name the Class 1A player of the year in Iowa boys high school basketball.
But before we can reach that point, we need to crown the preseason player of the year in Iowa for boys high school basketball.
And that is where you, the fans, come in.
High School on SI has narrowed down the list of candidates to these nominees for the preseason player of the year.
The following are the nominees with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winner will be announced once voting as concluded.
Voting runs through Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Boys High School Basketball Class 1A Preseason Player Of The Year
Eli Dee, Baxter
Dee can score with the best of them, averaging 29 per game last year with 4.4 rebounds, three assists and nearly two steals.
Brady Boulton, Montezuma
Boulton has continued on the strong tradition for the Braves, averaging 28.2 points per game last year with nearly five assists, over four steals and four rebounds.
Elijah Evans, Cedar Ridge Christian
It was a memorable freshman season for Evans, as he posted 26 points per game with nearly 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond
Horn led the Gaels to the semifinals of the state tournament, posting nearly 24 points per game with just under 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame
Stephens put up huge numbers across the board as a junior, averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, 6.5 assists and nearly three steals per game.
Tanner Bergmann, Wapsie Valey
The paint belonged to Bergmann, as he posted 19 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
Teagan Hanson, GTRA
Hanson filled the box score as a junior, scoring 18.5 points a night with nearly six assists, almost six rebounds and four steals.
Brody Bremer, Woodbury Central
A nightly double-double, Bremer averaged 10.5 points and over 14 rebounds per game.
About Our Preseason Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.