Vote: Iowa Boys High School Basketball 2A Preseason Player Of The Year
In a few months, we will name the Class 2A player of the year in Iowa boys high school basketball.
But before we can reach that point, we need to crown the preseason player of the year in Iowa for boys high school basketball.
And that is where you, the fans, come in.
High School on SI has narrowed down the list of candidates to these nominees for the preseason player of the year.
The following are the nominees with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winner will be announced once voting as concluded.
Voting runs through Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Boys High School Basketball Class 2A Preseason Player Of The Year
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville
A multi-sport standout, Bingham showed off on the basketball court as a sophomore, posting 28 points with nearly nine rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and a block per game.
Bryer Putman, Wilton
During his sophomore season, Putman averaged 23.6 points and nearly 13 rebounds a night, adding three blocks, 2.6 assists and two steals.
Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg
Waller is a natural scorer, as evidenced by his 20 points per game. He also added 4.4 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Quinn Street, Osage
The quarterback for the Green Devils, Street had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last year.
AJ Harder, Tri-Center
Another quarterback on the football field, Harder posted 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Gage Chance, Albia
Chance dominated inside the paint as a sophomore, scoring 19 points with over seven rebounds per game.
Chaz Lane, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
Lane is another strong player in the North Central Conference, averaging 18 points with 9.5 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block per night.
Garrett Luett, Underwood
The Iowa baseball recruit, Luett posted almost 18 points and grabbed 13.5 rebounds per game last year.
Brayden Hoben, Grand View Christian
Hoben will be option No. 1 for the Thunder after scoring 17 points with nearly nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal per game last year.
Reese Montgomery, Red Oak
During his sophomore campaign, Montgomery averaged 15.5 points and 13 rebounds a night.
About Our Preseason Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.