Iowa High School Wrestling Dual Team Rankings Updated
There is a new No. 1 team in Class 2A of Iowa high school wrestling, as Decorah has replaced Clarion-Goldfield/Dows at the top.
In a dual this past weekend, Decorah bested Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, winning team honors at a tournament hosted by the Cowboys.
Southeast Polk, Don Bosco Hold No. 1 Spots In Other Classes
The other two No. 1 teams remained the same in Southeast Polk (3A) and Don Bosco (1A).
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will use the rankings to determine dual team postseason qualifying while maintaining school and geographic considerations. There will be a final dual team rankings released on January 27, 2026, along with regional dual team sites and assignments.
Regional Dual Wrestling Meets Set For Early February
Regional dual meets for all three classifications in Iowa high school wrestling are scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The 2026 Iowa High School Athletic Association State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association dual team state wrestling rankings, as compiled by a panel of former coaches from different state regions and the IHSAA’s wrestling administrator.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Dual Team Wrestling Rankings
Class 3A
- Southeast Polk
- Dowling Catholic
- Indianola
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Iowa City West
- Waukee Northwest
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Bettendorf
- Linn-Mar
- Pleasant Valley
- Ankeny
- North Scott
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Johnston
- Urbandale
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee
- Boone
- Carlisle
- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Class 2A
- Decorah
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Independence
- West Delaware
- Alburnett
- Davenport Assumption
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Algona
- North Fayette Valley
- Osage
- Mount Vernon
- Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville
- Atlantic
- Glenwood
- Denver
- Williamsburg
- Solon
- Wilton
- Humboldt
- Anamosa
- Woodward-Granger
- West Liberty
- Sioux Center
Class 1A
- Don Bosco
- Jesup
- Woodbury Central
- Lake Mills
- Hinton
- Lisbon
- Riverside, Oakland
- Logan-Magnolia
- West Sioux
- Nodaway Valley
- Central Springs
- Lawton-Bronson
- Nashua-Plainfield
- Interstate 35
- South Winnshiek
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Earlham
- Westwood
- North Mahaska
- Iowa Valley
- North Linn
- Belle Plaine
- GTRA
- Alta-Aurelia