Iowa High School Wrestling Dual Team Rankings Updated

Decorah takes over as No. 1 in Class 2A

Decorah's Thomas Sexton wrestles Humboldt's Broedy Hendricks at 190 lbs during the 2025 Iowa boys state wresting tournament on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
There is a new No. 1 team in Class 2A of Iowa high school wrestling, as Decorah has replaced Clarion-Goldfield/Dows at the top.

In a dual this past weekend, Decorah bested Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, winning team honors at a tournament hosted by the Cowboys.

Southeast Polk, Don Bosco Hold No. 1 Spots In Other Classes

The other two No. 1 teams remained the same in Southeast Polk (3A) and Don Bosco (1A).

The Iowa High School Athletic Association will use the rankings to determine dual team postseason qualifying while maintaining school and geographic considerations. There will be a final dual team rankings released on January 27, 2026, along with regional dual team sites and assignments.

Regional Dual Wrestling Meets Set For Early February

Regional dual meets for all three classifications in Iowa high school wrestling are scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The 2026 Iowa High School Athletic Association State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026 from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Athletic Association dual team state wrestling rankings, as compiled by a panel of former coaches from different state regions and the IHSAA’s wrestling administrator.

Iowa High School Athletic Association Dual Team Wrestling Rankings

Class 3A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Indianola
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. Iowa City West
  6. Waukee Northwest
  7. Dubuque Hempstead
  8. Bettendorf
  9. Linn-Mar
  10. Pleasant Valley
  11. Ankeny
  12. North Scott
  13. Waverly-Shell Rock
  14. Fort Dodge
  15. Western Dubuque
  16. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  17. Bondurant-Farrar
  18. Johnston
  19. Urbandale
  20. West Des Moines Valley
  21. Waukee
  22. Boone
  23. Carlisle
  24. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Class 2A

  1. Decorah
  2. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
  3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
  4. Independence
  5. West Delaware
  6. Alburnett
  7. Davenport Assumption
  8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  9. Algona
  10. North Fayette Valley
  11. Osage
  12. Mount Vernon
  13. Burlington Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville
  14. Atlantic
  15. Glenwood
  16. Denver
  17. Williamsburg
  18. Solon
  19. Wilton
  20. Humboldt
  21. Anamosa
  22. Woodward-Granger
  23. West Liberty
  24. Sioux Center

Class 1A

  1. Don Bosco
  2. Jesup
  3. Woodbury Central
  4. Lake Mills
  5. Hinton
  6. Lisbon
  7. Riverside, Oakland
  8. Logan-Magnolia
  9. West Sioux
  10. Nodaway Valley
  11. Central Springs
  12. Lawton-Bronson
  13. Nashua-Plainfield
  14. Interstate 35
  15. South Winnshiek
  16. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
  17. Earlham
  18. Westwood
  19. North Mahaska
  20. Iowa Valley
  21. North Linn
  22. Belle Plaine
  23. GTRA
  24. Alta-Aurelia

