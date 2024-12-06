Vote: Iowa High School Wrestling Class 1A Preseason Wrestler of the Year

High School

Liam Adlfinger of Wilton and Hayden Schwab of Don Bosco are two of the top Class 1A wrestlers returning this year.
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa high school wrestling Class 1A preseason wrestler of the year.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20. Here are the nominees:

Liam Adlfinger, Wilton, Junior

Adlfinger primed himself as someone to watch after upsetting Hayden Schwab in the finals at 106 last year, going 34-4 overall.

Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley, Junior

Honnold made a run to the finals and never looked back last winter, finishing 49-2 and with the 215-pound title in his bag. 

Kyler Knaack
Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco, Senior

The Dons will be well represented on this list, as Knaack was a state champion at 157 and finished 28-0 last season. 

Gavin Landers, Denver, Sophomore

Landers notched one piece off his path to greatness, going 46-0 as a freshman to win the 113-pound title last year. 

Jesse Lewis
Jesse Lewis, West Sioux, Senior

Lewis will look to follow up his 46-0 run to the 126-pound title this winter and add another gold to his resume. 

Keaton Moeller, Starmont, Junior

Moeller scored the 150-pound title last winter, finishing 46-1 as a sophomore competing against much older wrestlers, including a senior in the finals. 

Rowdy Neighbor
Rowdy Neighbor, Alburnett, Senior

One of the greatest names in the sport today, Neighbor went 53-2 and captured his first state title last year at 120 pounds. 

Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, Senior

Can Reisz finish off another perfect season? He’ll have the opportunity after going 47-0 last year at 144 pounds. 

Hayden Schwab
Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco, Sophomore

Denied a state title last year as a freshman, Schwab settled for silver and has been on a tear this summer in preparation for the season.

Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco, Sophomore

Another young gun for the Dons, Youngblut finished 38-1 last year and atop the 132-pound division.

