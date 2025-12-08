Final New York High School Football State Rankings (Dec. 8, 2025)
The 2025 New York High School Football season has officially come to a close.
Here is High School on SI’s final 2025 rankings out of the Empire State:
1. CBA Syracuse (13-0)
The Brothers secured their third-straight New York State Class AA title and four in five years following a 41-12 win over Saratoga Springs this past weekend.
Previous rank: 1
2. Iona Prep (11-1)
The Gaels capped its 2025 season with New York State Catholic Championship and NYCHSFL titles.
Previous rank: 2
3. Garden City (12-0)
The Trojans capped their 2025 season with a 66-game win streak and captured their fifth Long Island Class II championship title in a row.
Previous rank: 3
4. Rye (14-0)
The Garnets captured their fourth state title in program history following a 28-14 victory over Brighton in the Class A championship game.
Previous rank: 4
5. Erasmus Hall (10-2)
The Dutchmen finished the season by capturing their six PSAL 4A titles in seven seasons.
Previous rank: 5
6. Sayville (12-0)
The 2025 season saw the Golden Flashes hoist their eighth Long Island championship title in program history.
Previous rank: 6
7. Massapequa (12-0)
Following a successful campaign, the Chiefs now have Long Island Class I championship crowns in program history.
Previous rank: 7
8. Monroe (12-0)
The Red Jackets knocked off Sleepy Hollow, 34-0, to capture the program’s first-ever Class B state title.
Previous rank: 8
9. Bronxville (12-0)
The Broncos won 42-25 over Chenango Forks in the Class C state championship game, securing its first title since the 2010 season.
Previous rank: 9
10. Monsignor Farrell (9-2)
Despite a tough loss to the 2025 campaign, the Lions are looking ahead to the 2026 season.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Chenango Forks (12-1).
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App