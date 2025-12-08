High School

Final New York High School Football State Rankings (Dec. 8, 2025)

The 2025 season has come to an end following championship weekend in Syracuse

Kevin L. Smith

The CBA Syracuse football team beat Saratoga Springs over the weekend to capture its third-straight NYSPHSAA Class AA title and fourth in five seasons.
The 2025 New York High School Football season has officially come to a close.

Here is High School on SI’s final 2025 rankings out of the Empire State:

1. CBA Syracuse (13-0)

The Brothers secured their third-straight New York State Class AA title and four in five years following a 41-12 win over Saratoga Springs this past weekend.

Previous rank: 1

2. Iona Prep (11-1)

The Gaels capped its 2025 season with New York State Catholic Championship and NYCHSFL titles.

Previous rank: 2

3. Garden City (12-0)

The Trojans capped their 2025 season with a 66-game win streak and captured their fifth Long Island Class II championship title in a row.

Previous rank: 3

4. Rye (14-0)

The Garnets captured their fourth state title in program history following a 28-14 victory over Brighton in the Class A championship game.

Previous rank: 4

5. Erasmus Hall (10-2)

The Dutchmen finished the season by capturing their six PSAL 4A titles in seven seasons.

Previous rank: 5

6. Sayville (12-0)

The 2025 season saw the Golden Flashes hoist their eighth Long Island championship title in program history.

Previous rank: 6

7. Massapequa (12-0)

Following a successful campaign, the Chiefs now have Long Island Class I championship crowns in program history.

Previous rank: 7

8. Monroe (12-0)

The Red Jackets knocked off Sleepy Hollow, 34-0, to capture the program’s first-ever Class B state title.

Previous rank: 8

9. Bronxville (12-0)

The Broncos won 42-25 over Chenango Forks in the Class C state championship game, securing its first title since the 2010 season.

Previous rank: 9

10. Monsignor Farrell (9-2) 

Despite a tough loss to the 2025 campaign, the Lions are looking ahead to the 2026 season.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Chenango Forks (12-1).

Kevin L. Smith
