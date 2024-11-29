Vote: Who is the 2024-25 Iowa boys basketball Class 2A preseason player of the year?
High School on SI is seeking your input on who you believe should be the Iowa boys basketball Class 2A preseason player of the year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13. Here are the nominees:
Emiliano Berrantes, Grand View Christian, Senior
All Berrantes did as a junior was lead all of 2A in scoring with 630 points in 23 games. He also was first in rebounds with 345 while adding 70 blocks and 25 steals.
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Sophomore
Bingham, coming off a big-time football season, had 474 points with 172 rebounds, 70 assists and 52 steals as a freshman on the hardwood last year.
Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Junior
Limited to nine games last year, Bosma still produced 121 points with 38 rebounds, 13 steals and 11 assists.
Ryan Clair, East Sac County, Junior
A double-double machine, Clair racked up 430 points with 245 rebounds to go along with 66 assists, 34 steals and 25 blocks as just a sophomore.
Carson Hoogeveen, West Lyon, Senior
Hoogeveen was one of the top 3-point shooters in the state last year, sinking 73 triples. He tallied 371 points with 91 assists, 66 steals and 61 rebounds.
Jalen Kirkpatrick, Grundy Center, Senior
A returning starter for the Spartans, Kirkpatrick had 336 points with 124 rebounds, 36 assists, 30 steals and 47 made 3-pointers as a junior.
Gavin Kramer, Northeast, Senior
Another quarterback who has found success in basketball, Kramer racked up 381 points with 143 rebounds, 108 assists and 38 steals.
Jackson Lieurance, Cascade, Senior
Lieurance racked up 514 points in 23 games as a junior, adding 111 rebounds, 57 assists and 49 steals.
Colin Meester, Dike-New Hartford, Senior
After leading the Wolverines to the state football finals, Meester will look to carry the momentum over after scoring 386 points with 136 rebounds and 104 assists last year.
Logan Moline, Manson Northwest Webster, Senior
Moline, who recently committed to Buena Vista University, finished third in 2A in scoring with 600 points, adding 220 rebounds, 63 assists, 54 steals and 19 blocks.
Karsten Moret, Western Christian, Senior
Moret accounted for 350 points with 115 rebounds, 40 assists, 24 steals and 47 made triples last year.
Bryer Putman, Wilton, Sophomore
Following a freshman year that included scoring 393 points while grabbing 247 rebounds with 64 steals, 63 assists and 57 blocks, you can bet the spotlight will be on Putman this winter.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley, Senior
Reichter flashed his skills on both ends of the floor, scoring 552 points while grabbing 341 rebounds with 76 blocks, 60 assists and 36 steals.
Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake, Senior
Along with being a football standout, Stecker shines on the hardwood, as he scored 517 points with 198 rebounds, 50 assists, 35 steals and 26 blocks last season.
Quinn Street, Osage, Junior
Street’s sophomore season saw him score 368 points with 83 assists, 69 rebounds and 52 steals.
Ryan Treptow, Jesup, Senior
Treptow looks to build off a junior season that saw him score 390 points with 159 rebounds, 96 assists, 50 steals and 17 blocked shots.
Sean Tunks, Des Moines Christian, Senior
The Lions will lean on Tunks after he produced 381 points with 111 rebounds, 65 assists, 50 steals and 12 blocks in 20 games.
Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, Junior
As a sophomore, Waller scored 362 points in 23 games, adding 67 rebounds, 17 assists and 17 steals.
Mason Watkins, West Burlington, Senior
Watkins had himself a big junior year, tallying 503 points with 85 rebounds, 74 assists and 51 steals.
Kaden Van Regenmorter, Western Christian, Senior
Van Regenmorter looks to go out with a bang before moving on to college, as he scored 496 points with 158 rebounds, 94 assists, 38 steals and 16 blocks.