Vote: Who is the 2025 Iowa High School Football Class 8-Player Preseason Player of the Year?
We are fast-approaching opening week of the Iowa high school football season, as the best players in the state collide under the Friday Night Lights.
High School Sports On SI Iowa has already asked you to vote for the top coaches of the year, so now we turn our attention to the best players.
We have done our best to compile a balanced list of the best players in each classification of Iowa high school football for your consideration as to who should be the preseason player of the year.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 8-Player Iowa Preseason Player of the Year in 2025:
Brady Boulton, Montezuma
Just an all-around exceptional athlete, Brady Boulton shined on the gridiron for the Braves as a junior. He threw for 1,367 yards and 18 touchdowns, adding another 1,104 yards and 17 scores with his legs. Boulton caught a pass and had 16 tackles on defense with a pair of interceptions.
Hudson Clark, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
It will be fun to see how Gladbrook-Reinbeck uses Hudson Clark this year after he caught 55 passes for 1,005 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. Clark showed his legs off, rushing for 226 yards and nine scores. On defense, he recorded 89 tackles with 62 solo stops and six interceptions - returning one for a score.
Eli Dee, Baxter
One of the top basketball players in Iowa, Eli Dee used that athleticism to pass for nearly 700 yards and haul in another 429 with eight touchdowns last year while bouncing between positions. He completed 57 percent of his passes with nine scores, catching 39 balls. On defense, he picked off six passes with a pick-6.
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley
Nolan Kriegel put up video game-like numbers as a 10th-grader last year for Iowa Valley, throwing for 1,119 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,991 and 40 trips to the end zone. He completed 55 percent of his passes and averaged 8.5 yards per rush, catching two balls for 96 yards and two more scores. On defense, Kriegel had 33.5 tackles with 8.5 for loss, two sacks and an interception.
Callan Messerich, Easton Valley
A tremendously talented wide receiver, Callan Messerich finished last year with 62 receptions for 1,237 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. He also ran for 139 yards and four more scores, recording a team-high 64.5 tackles with five interceptions, including a pick-6.
Nathan Moon, Clarksville
Listed as a quarterback, Nathan Moon was more of a running back for Clarksville last year. As a sophomore, he attempted 58 passes, finishing with 423 yards and three scores. With his legs, though, Moon ran 227 times for 1,723 yards and 26 touchdowns as he also caught a TD.
Jaxson Schnell, GTRA
It was a breakout campaign for Jaxon Schnell as a sophomore, catching 47 passes for 1,040 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging over 22 yards per catch. He also ran for 107 yards and a TD while recording 27.5 tackles on defense with four interceptions.
Brody Pryor, Woodbine
The Pryor name has become synonymous with Woodbine, and Brody Pryor is doing everything he can to live up to that. Last year, he threw for over 1,600 yards and ran for 544, passing for 29 touchdowns and rushing in another 14. He made 21 tackles on defense with four interceptions.
Editor’s Note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the nominees and in no way discredits any other players, coaches or teams that may not be mentioned in the poll.