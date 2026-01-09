High School

The best high school sports photos of December, 2025: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!

MycKena Guerrero

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of December, 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, volleyball, golf and girls and boys soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, January 16

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of December from High School On SI.

Leave It All On The Mat

A Freeport wrestler toughs out a bloody nose in a New York high school wrestling match
Derrick Dingle

Raising the Bar

A Legacy player rises up through two Centennial defenders in a Nevada high school basketball game
Jules Karney

She's Got Game

Oak Ridge guard Sophie Ross shoots over Chico guard Ellie Harrison in a California high school girls basketball
Bob Schlie

The Stiff Arm

Olentangy Orange’s Levi Davis stiff arms a St. Xavier defender in the OHSAA Division 1 title game
Kevin Bowyer

Skating Past My Defender

A Summit player skates past a West Essex defender in a New Jersey high school hockey game
David Venezia

When Your Student Section Is Lit

Little Elm’s student section lights up the gym before a Texas high school basketball game
Nick Lorthe

The Stick Save

Montville goalie Dylan Hunter makes a stick save against Pascack Valley in a New Jersey high school hockey g
Pete Hagedoorn

Over The Head Shot Block

An Althoff Catholic defender jumps to block the Collinsville shot attempt in an Illinois high school basketball g
Tim Vizer
A Southern Alamance player takes an off-balance runner over the Apex Friendship defender in North Carolina high
Pam Jensen

Fight to the Finish

College Park’s Dariyon Connolly-Smith battles Las Lomas’ Adrian Sterns for a ball in a California high school so
Jason Weed
Published
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

