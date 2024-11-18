Vote: Who is the Iowa Class 3A football Player of the Year?
While there is no scientific formula that makes this easy, we have tried our best to compile a list of the top players by class in Iowa high school football. With that being said, excellent candidates are sure to be missed and we apologize in advance for that.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the Class 3A nominees:
Anthony Eaton, Nevada, Running Back
The senior led all 3A players with 28 rushing touchdowns and ranked second with 1,801 yards on a class-high 276 carries.
Rayce Heitman, Williamsburg, Wide Receiver
Heitman was unguardable all year long, as the senior hauled in 61 passes for 1,073 yards with 20 touchdowns, averaging almost 18 yards per reception.
Grant Hocker, Williamsburg, Quarterback
Hocker had himself a senior season to remember, throwing 39 touchdowns while racking up 2,326 yards to give him a QB rating of 211.3.
Alex Manske, Algona, Quarterback
The future Iowa State Cyclone was having himself another flawless year before an injury ended it early. Prior to that, though, Manske had thrown for 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns with no interceptions among his 111 attempts.
Coen Matson, Humboldt, Quarterback
Matson had a magical semifinal game, helping the Wildcats finally clear that hurdle and advance to the finals. He has 2,457 yards passing and 325 yards rushing with 32 combined touchdowns on the year.
EJ Miller, Independence, Quarterback
Miller completed over 65 percent of his passes this past fall for 2,011 yards with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Kael Riniker, Mount Vernon, Defensive Line
Riniker is at the heart of a Mount Vernon defense that is tough, recording 15 sacks and 27 tackles for loss on the year. He had two sacks in the state semifinals.
Kasen Thomas, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Running Back
All Thomas did as a junior was run for a 3A-best 1,841 yards, scoring 26 touchdowns along the way while averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
Weston Trapp, Creston, Running Back
With a perfect name for a ball carrier, Trapp ran 202 times for 1,693 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Gavin Warren, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Warren shined on both sides of the ball as a junior, catching 14 passes for 269 yards and four scores while recording 31.5 tackles with six interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense. He had six receptions for 74 with two TDs in the semifinals.