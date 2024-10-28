Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (10/28/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Oct. 21-27. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations last week's winner: Nakia Olivierre of Waterloo West girls cross country
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Beau Burns, BGM football
Burns accounted for six touchdowns in a playoff loss to Edgewood-Colesburg. He was 31 of 43 passing for 456 yards while adding 182 yards on the ground.
Cadel Conner, Grinnell boys cross country
Conner, a junior, surged ahead of the pack on the Iowa State University campus to win a qualifier and advance to state with a time of 16:14.
Mari Delaney, Waukon volleyball
In a five-set victory vs. North Fayette Valley, Delaney, a senior, was all over the court, racking up 36 digs.
Grace Estling, Center Point-Urbana girls cross country
Just a sophomore, Estling showed she has a bright future, winning a qualifier for CP-U with a time of 18:47.
Brogan Ewing, Southeast Warren football
Nobody on the field could contain Ewing, as the senior caught 13 passes covering 287 yards with three touchdowns.
Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls girls cross country
Gall, a ninth-grader, made sure the state would take notice of her, putting down a time of 18:02 to win a qualifying meet and advance to the state championships.
Ella Jones, Waukee Northwest girls cross country
Jones, a freshman, topped her teammate, Emme Dani, to win a qualifier with a time of 19:26.
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley football
All Kriegel did was account for seven touchdowns to lead his team to a playoff victory, rushing for 245 yards while adding 76 more in the air.
Annika Larson, Ballard girls cross country
Larson secured her spot at the upcoming state meet, winning a qualifier in Gilbert with a time of 18:47.
Harlow Miller, Audubon volleyball
Miller, a junior, notched 31 kills in four sets for the Wheelers, committing just four hitting errors on the night.
Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls cross country
Moeller went out and put down a time of 18:31 to win a qualifier and help her team reach state with a gold-medal performance.
Makade Paulsen, CAM football
Paulsen made a statement to lead his team to the next round of the postseason, accounting for nine touchdowns on offense. He ran 43 times for 349 yards with five TDs while going 12 of 14 passing for 159 yards and four more scores.
Haedyn Rebelsky, Van Meter volleyball
Rebelsky racked up 51 assists as the Bulldogs secured a five-set win over Red Oak.
Alyssa Richman, Manson Northwest Webster girls cross country
Richman, a senior, punched her fourth state ticket by winning a qualifier in 19:19.
Cam Seuferer, Southeast Warren football
Seuferer set a new season-high with 479 yards passing in a playoff loss to Iowa Valley. He had five passing touchdowns and added two more with his legs.
Aidan Skoda, Crestwood football
Skoda led the upset of Roland-Story by carrying the ball 40 times for 251 yards and four trips to the end zone.
Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan girls cross country
With a time of 18:10, Sonderman locked in her place at state by winning a qualifier on the campus of Iowa State University.
Carson Squiers, Gilbert boys cross country
Squiers led five Gilbert runners in the Top-5 at a qualifier, winning gold in 15:12 to help the Tigers take home top honors with just 15 points.
BJ Tate Jr., North Polk football
Tate and the Comets wrapped up a perfect regular season with a win over rival Adel-ADM, as Tate rushed 19 times for 215 yards with a touchdown.
Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center boys cross country
Vokes went out and took care of business, winning a qualifying race in 15:47. That time was over 35 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Nyah Watters, Mormon Trail volleyball
Watters was busy at the service line in a three-set sweep, going 39-for-40 with 13 aces.
Maici Weber, New Hampton volleyball
Weber, a junior, recorded 51 assists in a five-set win over Crestwood.
Alyx Woodley, Johnston girls cross country
All seven runners for the Dragons placed in the Top-10 at a qualifying meet, led by race winner Woodley. The junior clocked a time of 18:24.