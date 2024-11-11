Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (11/11/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 3-10.
Congratulations last week's winner: Noah Borcherding of Dike-New Hartford football
Here are this week's nominees:
Brady Bixel, West Hancock football
The defending state champion Eagles are headed back to the final four as Bixel rushed 23 times for 225 yards with two scores.
Shay Burns, PCM football
Burns rushed 24 times for 209 yards with a touchdown as the Mustangs took care of Mid-Prairie and moved on.
Trayton Cink, Bishop Garrigan football
Cink was unstoppable in a quarterfinal round win over Edgewood-Colesburg, rushing 21 times for 200 yards with three touchdowns.
King Coleman, West Des Moines Valley football
Coleman made sure to announce his arrival, rushing 21 times for 206 yards with a pair of touchdowns as the Tigers earned a spot in the 5A semifinals.
Maliyah Hacker, Sioux City Bishop Heelan volleyball
In the 4A state championship, Hacker racked up 20 kills with 10 digs and a block assist as the Crusaders downed Pella.
Joe Hardy, Sergeant Bluff-Luton football
The young Warriors are headed to the semifinals on the back of Hardy, as the junior rushed for 201 yards with three TDs in a quarterfinal round win.
Grace Hoeper, Iowa City High girls swimming
Hoeper heads to state with several chances to secure medals, as the senior posted the fastest time in the 100 freestyle and second-quickest 50 free. The Indiana commit is also on two relays that are seeded in the Top-10.
Colin Kerndt, Pella football
Kerndt showed off all his skills vs. Gilbert, throwing for 108 with a TD while rushing for another 75 and two touchdowns.
Isabelle Kremer, Pleasant Valley volleyball
Kremer helped the Spartans secure the 5A state volleyball title, recording 24 kills with four service aces in the finals.
Carter Kunze, Tri-Center football
The senior racked up 256 yards with three trips to the end zone on 34 carries as the Trojans advanced to the semifinals, 47-20, over ACGC.
Carson Lundt, Spirit Lake football
Lundt, the senior quarterback, completed 15 of 21 for 230 yards with four touchdowns to lead the Indians.
Ellie McCorkle, Ames girls swimming
The talented freshman is poised to make a splash at state, as she has the fastest 200, third-best 100 free, is on the top 200 medley relay and the second-quickest 200 freestyle relays.
Chloe Meester, Mount Vernon volleyball
After coming up just short just short the last three years, Meester and Mount Vernon hoisted the 3A trophy as the senior recorded 16 kills.
Grace Mullihan, Denver volleyball
The Cyclones became 2A champs as Mullihan registered 13 kills with a block assist.
Macey Nehring, Ankeny Christian volleyball
For the third year in a row, Ankeny Christian claimed the 1A title as Nehring had a match-high 17 kills with 12 digs and an ace.
Chase Smith, North Scott football
Smith has made the most of his senior season, leading the Lancers to the semifinals after throwing for 345 yards and three touchdowns vs. Decorah.
Drew Thompson, Southeast Polk football
For anyone thinking the Rams would go away quietly, Thompson made sure they wouldn’t, rushing 18 times for 174 yards and four TDs over Iowa City West.
Preston Wicker, Madrid football
Wicker had 322 yards of total offense for the Tigers, rushing for 222 with three TDs while throwing for another 100 with a touchdown.