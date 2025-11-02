Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (11/2/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Oct. 27-Nov. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Canaan Dunham of Pella
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Hugh Conway, South Winneshiek boys cross country
Conway, a sophomore, raced his way into history by winning the 1A state cross country title.
Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls cross country
Denton captured a second straight 1A state cross country title, as the senior went out with a gold-medal performance.
Jovi Evans, Mid-Prairie volleyball
Evans tallied 25 kills, 25 digs, three blocks and was 15-for-15 serving in a five-set regional final victory.
Marissa Ferebee, Pella girls cross country
Ferebee made it three straight while the Dutch made it four in a row at state cross country, sweeping gold in 2A.
Caden Klein, Newton football
Klein accounted for seven touchdowns in a win over Fort Dodge, rushing in five scores and throwing two more. He had 128 yards on hte ground and 117 yards in the air.
Garrett Luett, Underwood football
Luett hit on 20 of 31 passes for 277 yards with two touchdowns, rushing for two more scores and 71 yards.
Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls boys cross country
Merrick ran the second-fastest state cross country time ever, winning the 4A race in 14:54.
Piper Messerly, Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country
Messerly scored her second state cross country title, as the junior posted a time of 17:41 to win gold in 4A.
McKenna Montgomery, Albia girls cross country
Montgomery claimed the first state cross country championship for her school, winning the 2A girls state title in 18:20.
Quentin Nauman, Western Dubuque boys cross country
Nauman, a future Oregon Duck runner, started off his senior season like he ended his junior one, winning a state cross country championship in meet-record fashion. His time of 14:48.3 is the fastest ever at the meet.
Reed Obstarczyk, ADM football
Obstarczyk became the focal back in a playoff win, rushing 30 times for 252 yards with two touchdowns.
Laura Olson, Indianola volleyball
Olson, a senior, had 19 kills, 17 digs and four aces as the Indians upset Waukee to reach state in 5A. She was also a perfect 23-for-23 serving on the night.
Brodyn Pryor, Woodbine football
Pryor went off, completing 9 of 10 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns while rushing twice for 128 yards and two more trips to the end zone.
Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic volleyball
Tiefenthaler dished out 44 assists and had 20 digs in a five-set win to send the Knights to state.
Bre VanDenTop, Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball
VanDenTop hammered down 21 kills with four blocks and an ace as the Warriors earned a bid to state with a five-set victory.
Emerson Vokes, Grundy Center boys cross country
Vokes dominated the 2A state cross country race again, capturing his second individual championship in a row. He is the only Spartan to win a state cross country title.
Grace Wahlen, Marion volleyball
The Wolves avenged a loss to Solon just weeks prior, earning a five-set victory to advance to state as Wahler had 56 assists, two kills and eight digs.
Addie Waldorf, Humboldt volleyball
Waldorf, a sophomore, recorded 47 assists to help the Wildcats qualify for state for just the second time in program history.
