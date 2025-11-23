Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (11/23/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 17-22. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Landon Blum, Woodbine football
Blum caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers came up just short of a state championship.
Ryan Bobo, Dowling Catholic Football
Bobo caused problems for Iowa City Liberty in the 5A title game, recording four tackles with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Laura Eagleton, Madrid girls basketball
Eagleton got an early start on the season, leading the Tigers to a 76-14 victory over AGWSR by scoring 26 points.
Gavin Egeland, Nevada football
Egeland tossed a six-yard touchdown pass, caught a pass for 33 yards, made two field goals and was 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in the title game.
Tate Foertsch, Bishop Garrigan football
Foertsch capped off his second state title in three years with 288 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. He ran for 157 and three scores while throwing for 131 yards, adding in the game-winning two-point conversion.
Eli Harpenau, MMCRU football
Harpenau threw for 169 yards and a touchdown, rushing for another 44 yards and a score to lead the Royals to the state football title.
Evan Hildring, West Lyon football
Hildring led the Wildcats to a second consecutive state title, rushing 26 times for 112 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 21 yards receiving and six tackles with one for loss on defense.
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic football
Hoffman ran 28 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns as the Knights won their second state title in program history.
Rowan Jacobi, Springville girls basketball
Jacobi started her senior season with a double-double, scoring 27 points with 13 rebounds, six steals, three assists and one block.
Ethan Marso, Bishop Garrigan football
Marso rushed 25 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, as the Golden Bears won the eight-player state title. On defense, he had five tackles and an interception that set up a touchdown.
Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf girls basketball
The future Houston Cougar flirted with a triple-double out of the gate, scoring 20 points with seven rebounds, steal steals and three assists.
Korben Michels, Saint Ansgar football
In a tough loss in the finals, Michels rushed 21 times for 124 yards with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and 12 tackles on defense.
Ian Middleton, Dowling Catholic football
Middleton ran for 206 yards and scored two touchdowns on 34 carries, leading the Maroons to the 5A state championship.
Micah Moores, Woodbine football
Moores rushed 21 times for 106 yards and scored three touchdowns in a two-point loss in the state championship game.
Brayson Mulder, MMCRU football
Mulder rushed 19 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns, adding 36 more yards receiving in a win in the state finals for the Royals. He also had eight tackles with 2.5 for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
Kyle Tracy, Iowa City Regina football
Tracy was 13 of 17 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns, rushing 18 times for 59 yards in an overtime loss in the 1A title game.
Ella Turner, Creston girls basketball
Turner poured in 18 points with 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Austin Waldera, Nevada football
After going for over 200 in the semifinals, Waldera ran for 173 and a touchdown while leading the Cubs in tackles and winning the first state title in program history.
Cora Widel, Maquoketa girls basketball
It didn’t take Widel long to surpass a career milestone, eclipsing 1,000 points for her career in the season opening game.
