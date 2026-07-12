Vote: Who Should Be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (7/12/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for July 6-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 19. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Kyla Ramler, Western Dubuque softball

In a sweep of Linn-Mar, Ramler had four hits with two doubles, driving in three runs and scoring once.

Hope Alstott, Fort Dodge softball

Alstott, an all-stater, had a home run, driving in three and scoring twice as the Dodgers topped Waukee.

Aubrey Noring, ADM softball

The sophomore was 5-for-5 with five runs scored, driving in three more as part of a 26-run explosion for the Tigers.

Mallie Stoner, Carlisle softball

Stoner helped the Wildcats erase a big deficit, rallying past North Polk with a five-RBI performance.

Ivy Ohorilko, Southeast Polk softball

Ohorilko had two doubles, driving in a pair of runs as the Rams knocked off defending Class 5A state champion Waukee Northwest.

Lincoln Berding, Mason City baseball

Berding accounted for nine runs, scoring five times and driving in four vs. Des Moines Roosevelt. He had a home run and a double, stealing two bases.

Colton Moffit, Baxter baseball

Moffit struck out 12 batters over six innings, allowing just three hits and no earned runs in a district playoff victory for the Bolts.

Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville baseball

In addition to pitching five innings of five-hit baseball with eight strikeouts, Kennedy driving in three runs with two hits at the plate.

Jezzie Thompson, Clear Lake softball

Thompson was 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, driving in six runs and scoring three times.

Ainsley Teeling, Crestwood softball

Teeling went 4-for-4 with a home run and three doubles, driving in two runs and scoring once.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.