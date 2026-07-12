Iowa High School Softball Regional Championship Games Set
The Iowa high school softball season is fast approaching state tournament week, as regional finals in all five classifications are now set.
Teams in Class 1A and Class 2A take to the diamond on Monday, July 13 in regional finals while Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A all play on Tuesday, July 14. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament begins on Monday, July 20 at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
New this summer will be a double-elimination format in all five classes. Each class will compete on the same diamond throughout the week until the championships, which will be streamed live.
Iowa is the only state in the nation that holds its softball season during the summer months, with Rogers Park and Fort Dodge being home to the state event every year since 1970.
New Champion Will Be Crowned In Class 4A
Waukee Northwest, the reigning Class 5A state titleholders, secured a spot in the regional finals while Pella, the Class 4A queen in 2025, was knocked off in the semifinals by Grinnell. Class 3A’s reigning state champs, Williamsburg, punched a ticket to the final round.
Clarksville is the Class 1A defending state champions, as Van Meter, who captured the Class 2A crown last year, moved up to Class 3A this season and will play for a regional title.
The last official set of class rankings was released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, with the No. 1 teams in their respective classes being Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), ADM (Class 4A), Williamsburg (Class 2A), Riverside (Class 1A) and Exira-EHK/Audubon (Class 1A).
Iowa High School Softball Regional Championships
(All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Class 5A
- Muscatine at Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Falls at Dowling Catholic
- Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Ottumwa at Southeast Polk
- Des Moines Roosevelt at West Des Moines Valley
- Pleasant Valley at Waukee
- Johnston at Waukee Northwest
Class 4A
- Norwalk at ADM
- Newton at Carlisle
- Cedar Rapids Xavier at Clear Creek-Amana
- Marion at Western Dubuque
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan at Fort Dodge
- Boone at North Polk
- Burlington at North Scott
- Grinnell at Winterset
Class 3A
- Osage at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Des Moines Christian at Albia
- Center Point-Urbana at Mount Vernon
- Algona at PCM
- West Delaware at Davenport Assumption
- Atlantic at Van Meter
- Fairfield at West Liberty
- Roland-Story at Williamsburg
Class 2A
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic at Durant
- Ridge View at Lawton-Bronson
- West Marshall at Grand View Christian
- Iowa City Regina Catholic at Louisa-Muscatine
- Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
- East Marshall at Wapsie Valley
- Hinton at West Lyon
- Cardinal at Interstate 35
Class 1A
- Fremont-Mills at Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Martensdale-St. Marys at St. Edmond
- Remsen St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda
- North Butler at Mason City Newman Catholic
- Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn
- Wayne at Southeast Warren
- Woodbury Central at West Monona
- Highland at Clarksville
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker