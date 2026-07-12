Iowa High School Softball Regional Championship Games Set

The Iowa high school softball season is fast approaching state tournament week, as regional finals in all five classifications are now set.

Teams in Class 1A and Class 2A take to the diamond on Monday, July 13 in regional finals while Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A all play on Tuesday, July 14. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament begins on Monday, July 20 at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

New this summer will be a double-elimination format in all five classes. Each class will compete on the same diamond throughout the week until the championships, which will be streamed live.

Iowa is the only state in the nation that holds its softball season during the summer months, with Rogers Park and Fort Dodge being home to the state event every year since 1970.

New Champion Will Be Crowned In Class 4A

Waukee Northwest, the reigning Class 5A state titleholders, secured a spot in the regional finals while Pella, the Class 4A queen in 2025, was knocked off in the semifinals by Grinnell. Class 3A’s reigning state champs, Williamsburg, punched a ticket to the final round.

Clarksville is the Class 1A defending state champions, as Van Meter, who captured the Class 2A crown last year, moved up to Class 3A this season and will play for a regional title.

The last official set of class rankings was released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, with the No. 1 teams in their respective classes being Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), ADM (Class 4A), Williamsburg (Class 2A), Riverside (Class 1A) and Exira-EHK/Audubon (Class 1A).

Iowa High School Softball Regional Championships

(All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Class 5A

Muscatine at Ankeny Centennial

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dallas Center-Grimes

Cedar Falls at Dowling Catholic

Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Ottumwa at Southeast Polk

Des Moines Roosevelt at West Des Moines Valley

Pleasant Valley at Waukee

Johnston at Waukee Northwest

Class 4A

Norwalk at ADM

Newton at Carlisle

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Clear Creek-Amana

Marion at Western Dubuque

Sioux City Bishop Heelan at Fort Dodge

Boone at North Polk

Burlington at North Scott

Grinnell at Winterset

Class 3A

Osage at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Des Moines Christian at Albia

Center Point-Urbana at Mount Vernon

Algona at PCM

West Delaware at Davenport Assumption

Atlantic at Van Meter

Fairfield at West Liberty

Roland-Story at Williamsburg

Class 2A

Dyersville Beckman Catholic at Durant

Ridge View at Lawton-Bronson

West Marshall at Grand View Christian

Iowa City Regina Catholic at Louisa-Muscatine

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

East Marshall at Wapsie Valley

Hinton at West Lyon

Cardinal at Interstate 35

Class 1A

Fremont-Mills at Exira-EHK/Audubon

Martensdale-St. Marys at St. Edmond

Remsen St. Mary’s at Newell-Fonda

North Butler at Mason City Newman Catholic

Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Woodbury Central at West Monona

Highland at Clarksville