Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/31/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School On SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for May 25-30. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 7. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Patrick Rodgers, Nevada boys golf

Rodgers, a junior, secured his second straight state golf championship, firing a 5-under for the two-round event.

Rachel Eglseder, Edgewood-Colesburg softball

The senior recorded 18 strikeouts and allowed just four hits with no earned runs in a 6-1 win over Springville.

Jenna Collins, Denver softball

Collins struck out 18 batters in a 4-3 win over Union Community, allowing just two hits and one earned run without a walk issued.

Foxx Argotsinger, Harlan Community baseball

Just a sophomore, Argotsinger blasted three home runs with a double, driving in eight runs in a 20-11 victory over Creston.

William Feagler, Iowa City High boys tennis

Feagler ended the season atop the Class 2A state tennis world, winning gold in an incredible super-tiebreaker set, 11-9.

Connor Feeham, Davenport Assumption boys tennis

Feeham put himself on track to become a four-time state tennis champion, winning the Class 1A singles title as a freshman.

Camille Wood, Pleasant Valley girls golf

Wood won the Class 4A state title in a playoff over Kylie Wachtl of Cedar Rapids Prairie, helping the Spartans capture team gold in the process.

Kenley Sanger, Waukee Northwest softball

Sanger, a junior for the Class 5A defending state champions, blasted three home runs in a win over Winterset, driving in seven.

Eden Ladehoff, BCLUW softball

A sophomore, Ladehoff tossed a two-hitter in a 2-1 win over GMG in eight innings, striking out 19 with just one walk issued.

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia baseball

Loftus threw a no-hitter, striking out 17 on just 87 pitches in a 6-0 victory over Woodbine.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.