Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (3/9/25)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 2-9. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketball
Fandel set a single-game state tournament record with 25 rebounds in an upset of top-seed Sioux City Bishop Heelan, adding 37 points in the win. The Kansas-signee finished with a 4A-record 94 points and 53 rebounds as Xavier won gold.
William Gerdes, Cedar Falls boys basketball
Gerdes scored 24 points with nine rebounds, a block and a steal, helping the Tigers qualify for the 4A state tournament.
Bode Goodman, Waukee Northwest boys basketball
Goodman helped the Wolves score a spot in the 4A state field with 20 points, seven steals and four assists vs. Sioux City East.
Sydney Huber, Mount Vernon girls basketball
Huber scored 24 points with four rebounds, playing all 32 minutes while helping Mount Vernon win the 3A state title.
Davis Kern, Linn-Mar boys basketball
Kern had a monster game to punch a ticket to state, scoring 29 points with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Evan Jacobson, Waukee boys basketball
Jacobson, one of the top football recruits in the state, had a double-double in a substate final win over Council Bluffs Lincoln with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Amani Jenkins, Johnston girls basketball
Jenkins grabbed 18 rebounds in the 5A final, helping the Dragons complete back-to-back 26-0 seasons as champions. She was named captain of the all-tournament team.
Claire Lueken, Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball
Lueken scored a 3A-best 63 points while also leading the field in minutes played, free throws made and attempted, 3-pointers attempted, field goals made and field goals attempted as Wahlert placed second.
Ellie Muller, Dowling girls basketball
Muller recorded 47 rebounds in three games at the state tournament while blocking eight shots and playing 92 minutes while scoring 38 points. All three led 5A as the Maroons placed second.
Avah Underwood, Council Bluffs St. Albert girls basketball
Behind Underwood, the Saintes claimed the 1A state title, as she set three rebounding records and finished with 45 points, 55 rebounds, six assists, five blocked shots and 100 minutes played.
Zay Robinson, Valley boys basketball
Robinson, who has signed with Iowa State to play football, helped the two-time defending 4A champs return to state with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Ava Zediker, Dowling girls basketball
Zediker led all 5A players with 53 points in three games, adding 10 assists while playing 92 minutes in helping the Maroons finish second.